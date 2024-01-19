It’s been confirmed where Indiana Jones and the Great Circle falls on the overall Indiana Jones timeline.

History’s greatest adventurer is back! The new Xbox Series X/S-exclusive title The Great Circle has been officially confirmed to arrive this year. Much of the plot is still under wraps but the timeframe in which the game’s story takes place has been given.

New Indiana Jones Game Timeline Confirmed

As revealed by Bethesda, Machine Games, and Lucasfilm Games in a new developer video for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the game is set between the first and third movies in the franchise:

“'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' is set between ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘The Last Crusade’.

The full video can be viewed below:

What Does This Time Period Mean for Indy?

While an exact year was not given by Bethesda for the time setting of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the confirmation that it takes place in between Raiders and Last Crusade means that the game is likely set in 1937.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy’s original cinematic adventure took place in 1936 when he was 37 years old. And although Last Crusade came out in theaters eight years later, the sequel is set just two years later In 1938.

In the context of the story, Dr. Jones should be teaching at Marshall College in Connecticut (which he was indeed doing in the trailer for Great Circle), and this being post-Raiders, he will have already tried and failed to make things work with Marion Ravenwood.

Great Circle will find Indiana some time away from patching up his relationship with his dad (as seen in Last Crusade) and even further away from the events of the final film from last year, Dial of Destiny (which took place in 1969).

An official release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has not been given yet, but the game has been announced to arrive in 2024.