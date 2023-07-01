Indiana Jones Disney+ Show Gets Official Update from Franchise Director

Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold finally confirmed the real status behind the franchise's reported Disney+ series.

In November 2022, The Wrap shared that an Indiana Jones TV series was in development for Disney+. The show would reportedly be a prequel focused on a young Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood's father, who was a much-talked-about figure in the franchise.

According to The Wrap, the Disney+ spin-off would also bring back "some of the creative heavyweights" behind Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

However, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, via ComicBook.com, claimed in March 2023 that the spin-off was "shelved" since Disney reportedly told Lucasfilm "to focus on Star Wars."

Speaking as a guest on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold discussed the reported Disney+ spin-off involving Abner Ravenwood.

Mangold confirmed that the spin-off was, in fact, in development before pointing out that he thinks that "it was purely speculative" on whether the show will actually get greenlit and released:

“I looked at what they were developing for that show, but I think it was it was purely speculative in terms of whether that show was going to happen."

The director ended by saying that "it had nothing to with Indiana Jones," potentially indicating that the character will not appear at all:

"But it had nothing to do with Indiana Jones. It was the world, but it was not…”

Will the Indiana Jones Franchise Continue After Dial of Destiny?

James Mangold's latest comment about the rumored Indiana Jones spin-off on Disney+ is discouraging considering that there is a lot of potential for the franchise to continue.

Despite the remarks of the Indiana Jones 5 director, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly in early June 2023 about the franchise's possible continuation in the form of a series:

“It’s Harrison’s last entry. That’s how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it."

It is unknown if Kennedy is referring to the reported Abner Ravenwood Disney+ series though.

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford revealed to Total Film in April that he will not be involved in the rumored Disney+ series "if it does come to fruition."

While a spin-off involving Abner Ravenwood is promising, there are also other characters who could take the spotlight, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw and even Ke Huy Quan's Short Round.

While Indiana Jones 5 is the final adventure for the titular protagonist, there are still lots of stories to tell within the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters worldwide.