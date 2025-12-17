Hugh Jackman Looks Better Than Ever As Classic Disney Hero (With A Key Twist)

The first images of Hugh Jackman as a classic Disney character for an upcoming 20926 blockbuster have been revealed, and he looks about as good as one would expect. Jackman's 2026 has the potential to be a busy one. He is rumored to appear in next December's Avengers: Doomsday as the beloved Wolverine, will star in the highly anticipated mystery from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, and could be on the awards trail following his work in Song Sung Blue (which is due out on December 25).

However, amid all that, he is set to play one beloved hero from the Disney animated canon. Jackman will lead the upcoming Death of Robin Hood from A24, which will see the 57-year-old bring to life the King of Thieves on the big screen. Fans have been given their first glimpse of the upcoming movie, and Jackman appears to be embracing his role as the classic movie villain.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the first stills from The Death of Robin Hood as part of the outlet's ongoing 2026 Preview series, showing off Hugh Jackman in all his old man Robin Hood glory. The former X-Men actor can be seen in the new images standing on a cliffside, covered in thick pelts, with long grey hair and a beard obscuring his face.

A24

The upcoming movie, which looks to be a massive departure from the Robin Hood fans know and love from the Disney animated classic, follows Jackman as the iconic thief reckoning with his criminal past in what seems to be his final days on this mortal plane.

Most fans will know the character from his 1973 Disney adaptation, which featured a cast of talking animated animals that brought the classic tale to life. Various other takes on the literary hero have been brought to the screen over the years, including most recently in 2018's Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.

Disney

Jackman is joined in the film by 28 Years Later's Jodie Comer and It star Bill Skarsgård (who can be seen now as the terrifying Pennywise the Clown in It: Welcome to Derry). The Death of Robin Hood is due out in theaters sometime in 2026, coming from A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski.

Will Disney Ever Revisit Robin Hood?

Hugh Jackman will be almost unrecognizable as Robin Hood for fans more familiar with the more classical takes on the character. Disney's take on the iconic hero resembles the version of Robin of Loxley that fans are more familiar with, featuring a pointed green hat, tunic, and bow and arrow.

This Death of Robin Hood take on the hero is definitely not that, looking more like a Viking or member of Braveheart's army than the Man in Tights. It is unclear whether or when fans will ever see the classic version of Robin Hood on screen again.

Since the original 1973 Robin Hood film, Disney has not revisited the character and world, despite it being one of the studio's most beloved movies of the era. In 2020, it was reported that a new CG remake of the animated original was in the works at the House of Mouse.

The project was set to be a retelling of the original tale of a sword-swinging fox who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, written by The Lady & The Tramp remake scribe Kari Granlund and made exclusively for Disney+.

However, over the past half-decade, there have been no updates on the project. Seeing as Disney has almost entirely abandoned its Disney+ original film efforts, with a renewed focus on theaters, one can assume the Robin Hood remake hit the cutting room floor alongside projects like the ill-fated Witch Mountain sequel, the reimaging of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and the animated Princess and the Frog spin-off.

One thing that has come to prominence since the announcement of the Robin Hood remake is Disney's newfound love of live-action remakes of its classic animated films. If Robin Hood were to come back up at the studio, it would likely resurface in that form, although nothing official has been announced on that front.