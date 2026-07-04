HBO Just Changed House of the Dragon's Opening Credits Following Season 3's Big Twist

HBO changed the House of the Dragon opening credits again in the show’s third season, and the latest update comes right after a major death. The show’s title sequence does not stay the same from one week to the next. It takes the form of a long woven cloth that records Targaryen history, and the imagery grows as the war for the Iron Throne pushes forward. The show stitches each new turn of the conflict into the cloth as it happens, so the opening changes across the season

The newest version of the credits adds the death of Jacaerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra’s eldest son, who died during the Battle of the Gullet. The fresh imagery turned up in the second episode of Season 3, which arrived on HBO and HBO Max on June 28. It shows Jace pierced by a cluster of arrows, with a spread of dark red, signifying blood, around him.

HBO

Besides Jace, the updated weaving also shows Corlys Velaryon trading blows with the enemy admiral Sharako Lohar during that same sea battle. Both moments are now part of the show’s running record of the war, a sign of the heavy toll it is taking on Rhaenyra’s cause.

HBO

Jace met his end at the close of the Season 3 premiere. During the Battle of the Gullet, a harpoon from a Triarchy ship caught his dragon Vermax and dragged the beast down into the sea. Jace freed himself from the saddle and swam to the surface, only for enemy archers to cut him down with arrows. He is the second son Rhaenyra lost in the war, after Aemond Targaryen killed her younger boy Lucerys in Season 1.

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Notably, the opening sequence sound of Season 2 has changed as well. The sequence now features a reworked version of the show’s main theme, the melody Ramin Djawadi first wrote for Game of Thrones.

HBO

The House of the Dragon opening also looked very different in earlier seasons. Season 1 ran a thin line of blood through a stone model of Old Valyria, tracing the Targaryen family line. Season 2 dropped that design and brought in the woven panel, an embroidered work modeled on the real Bayeux Tapestry, the medieval piece that depicts the Norman conquest of England. The team behind the redesign shaped the sequence so it could grow, adding fresh scenes as the Dance of the Dragons plays out on screen.

The approach nods back to the original Game of Thrones, whose famous opening map redrew itself to match wherever each season traveled. House of the Dragon borrows that habit but uses it in a bleaker way. The old map tracked places. This woven version tracks bodies, logging the dead as the Dance of the Dragons drags on.

How Significant Is Jacaerys Velaryon’s Death?

Jace’s death is one of the heaviest blows Rhaenyra suffers in the entire war. He was her firstborn and her named heir, the child she worked hardest to keep out of danger. Losing a second son pushes her past her breaking point, and the grief will definitely change her. In Episode 2, the heavy emotional toll of her recent loss is clear as she bears the grim responsibility of executing Otto Hightower to secure the Iron Throne.

The war is far from over, though, and the Blacks will miss Jace at the leadership level. Jace counted for more than a name on a list of heirs. He was brave and pushed to join the fight rather than stay protected, keen to prove he could lead, and he ranked among the few riders Rhaenyra could trust to carry her cause forward. With him gone, her camp loses a master diplomat and, more importantly, one of their biggest dragons and a great rider right when the war is about to get even more cruel.

The Blacks win at the Gullet, yet the victory feels hollow with Jace dead and the Velaryon fleet wrecked. Jace's demise is significant, and that is why Episode 2 uses the opening credits to remind viewers of this major loss in Targaryen history.