2025's 93% RT Horror Movie Lands On Streaming Just In Time For Halloween

With the acclaimed supernatural horror film Weapons officially hitting the streaming landscape, HBO Max’s Halloween lineup just got a major, last-minute upgrade. The film, which is the highly anticipated follow-up from the director of 2022’s breakout hit Barbarian, was universally praised for its unsettling mystery and complex, multi-layered narrative. Weapons is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max as of October 24, 2025, perfectly timed to anchor the platform’s horror offerings just one week before the year’s biggest fright night, Halloween.

Weapons landed on the streamer boasting a staggering 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, earning the coveted "Certified Fresh" distinction and cementing its status as one of the best and most critically lauded horror releases of 2025. This near-perfect rating speaks to the ambition and execution of writer/director Zach Cregger, who has quickly established himself as a modern master of the genre.

The film is an ambitious, non-linear epic that has been compared in tone and structure to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia but filtered through a terrifying horror lens. The plot revolves around a baffling tragedy in the small town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, where all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish from their homes at the exact same time one night.

As the community reels from the unimaginable loss, the story unfolds through the alternating perspectives of a sprawling ensemble cast, slowly revealing the disturbing truth behind the mass disappearance.

Cregger assembled a powerhouse cast, including Oscar nominee Josh Brolin as a grief-stricken father, Emmy-winner Julia Garner as the children’s teacher, Alden Ehrenreich as a local police officer, and Amy Madigan as the primary antagonist.

Critics highlighted the director’s skillful blending of intense terror, dark humor, and emotional weight, calling it a significant step up from his already celebrated debut, Barbarian. The consensus is that Weapons delivers a sophisticated, chilling, and utterly unique experience that warrants its immense critical success.

Why Weapons Arrived at the Perfect Time

Warner Bros.

The arrival of a “Certified Fresh” horror event a week before Halloween drastically elevates the platform’s seasonal appeal. For subscribers who missed the film’s theatrical run, which brought in an impressive $267 million globally against a $38 million budget, the October 24 streaming debut offers the ideal opportunity for a terrifying, high-quality viewing experience.

Weapons’ depth and complex plotting, which some critics noted require a viewer’s full attention, make it a perfect candidate for an at-home Halloween watch, where the layered mystery can be fully absorbed.

The film’s unsettling visuals and nightmarish atmosphere, rooted in some real-life inspirations, ensure it will instantly compete with classic horror titles already on the service. This solidifies its spot as a must-see streaming horror event of the 2025 spooky season.

With this new addition, HBO Max secured one of the year’s most acclaimed and talked-about movies, giving subscribers a world-class horror film to complete their holiday marathon.