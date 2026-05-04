HBO Max Users Have 2 Days Left To Watch Jason Momoa's Most Underrated TV Series

HBO Max users have only 48 hours left to watch Jason Momoa's most underrated passion project, which proves the DCU star's longtime love for a sport he admires. It is no secret that Momoa thrives on physical challenges, as evidenced by his numerous stunt-heavy roles in action and superhero films such as Aquaman and Fast X. Still, his deepest passion is rock climbing. In an interview with Men's Health Magazine in February 2019, Momoa openly declared his love for the sport, telling the outlet that they built a rock-climbing gym on the Aquaman set, which "kept [his] mind in a beautiful place."

Jason Momoa's love for rock climbing translated on-screen in 2023's HBO Max original reality competition series, The Climb. The eight-episode show was executive produced by Momoa via his production company, On the Roam, alongside legendary climber Chris Sharma. Meagan Martin rounds out the show's hosting trio.

The reality show pits 10 amateur rock climbers against each other as they face intense challenges in various global locations. The winner receives a $100,000 grand prize and a $100,000 sponsorship from outdoor gear producer, prAna.

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While the series is available on HBO Max, The Climb is set to leave the streamer in the United States after tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5 (as of writing), leaving fans with less than 48 hours to catch up and see why the show is so good.

The Climb stands out as one of Momoa's best works, thanks to its authenticity in depicting rock climbing and its breathtaking visuals. The climbing footage in the show is nothing short of awe-inspiring, showcasing how the contestants traverse through dangerous terrains and environments without any gimmicks.

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While Momoa was heavily involved in The Climb, he had a less active role after undergoing hernia surgery following the filming of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Despite that, Momoa's passion for rock climbing is clearly evident, making his energy infectious not only with the participants but also with viewers.

Unlike many reality shows, The Climb not only highlights intense competition but also wholesome camaraderie, delivering a message about how climbing changes lives and fosters strong connections among peers.

The Climb premiered on HBO Max on January 12, 2023. The series features amateur climbers Robyn Ragins, Cat Runner, Alice Hafer, Dominique (Dom) Barry, Tiffany Soithongsuk, Andre (Deco) Braga, Bradford (Brad) Burns, Mario Stanley, Maiza Lima, and April Welch.

How Jason Momoa Elevated HBO Max's The Climb

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Jason Momoa's presence in The Climb added raw star power and enthusiasm to the hit reality series without it feeling forced, thanks to the actor's passion for the sport.

Momoa's hands-on involvement was apparent, particularly through his active participation in location scouting, which translated into stunning on-screen locations throughout the first season. The DC actor also showcased his usual charisma during promos and the much-talked-about finale, further proving he is a natural fit for a reality competition like this.

Momoa's love for rock climbing made The Climb as authentic, completely abandoning the contrived drama that other reality shows are known for. An added bonus is that Momoa helped transform rock climbing from a dangerous to a feel-good experience, potentially prompting intimidated viewers to try it.

Overall, Momoa turned The Climb into a love letter to rock climbing, making it stand out on the long list of reality shows fans know and love.