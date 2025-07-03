HBO Max Is Removing Another Big DC Superhero Show This Summer

By the start of August 2025, one major DC superhero show will no longer be available for fans to stream on HBO Max. The streamer's catalog is constantly changing and updating as new material becomes available to stream and contracts run out for other projects. Looking ahead, with the DC Universe about to kick off a new story in the coming weeks, HBO Max's cache of DC content is going through some changes as well.

As per an official Warner Bros. Discovery press release, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman will be removed from HBO Max as of August 2. Lois & Clark is one of numerous Superman projects currently streaming on HBO Max ahead of the theatrical debut of James Gunn's new Superman movie. However, for reasons that have not been officially shared yet, the show's time on the streamer seems to be close to ending.

Running on ABC for four seasons from 1993 to 1997, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman starred Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as the titular Clark and Lois, alongside Lane Smith (Perry White), Katherine Callan (Martha Kent), Eddie Jones (Jonathan Kent), and John Shea (Lex Luthor). The series explored Clark's classic adventures as Superman while putting an equal focus on his iconic relationship with Lois Lane, in and out of the Daily Planet. Ahead are other projects leaving HBO Max in July:

Dredd

Reliance Entertainment

2012's Dredd is based on the eponymous character from the 2000 AD comic strip, directed by Pete Travis and starring Karl Urban, Wood Harris, Lena Headey, and Domhnall Gleeson. Urban's Judge Dredd is a powerful law enforcer in a dystopic metropolis known as Mega-City One in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, who has to deal with a resident drug lord and bring order to a massive high-rise block of apartments.

Doctor Who

BBC Studios Productions

At the end of July, Max will remove 13 seasons of the hit BBC sci-fi/drama Doctor Who, those seasons going back as far as 2005. While a handful of years are skipped, these episodes feature performances by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker as different variations of the titular Doctor. Other BBC programming leaving HBO Max includes Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Cartoon Network

Running on Cartoon Network from 1999 to 2002, Courage the Cowardly Dog features the titular beagle who lives with his elderly owners, Muriel and Eustace Bagge, in the middle of Nowhere. While Courage is well-known for being afraid of almost everything, he constantly stands strong against supernatural threats and monsters who threaten the lives of his family.

How to Train Your Dragon

Dreamworks Animation

Originally released in 2010 (and now shining in a live-action remake), How to Train Your Dragon tells the memorable story of a group of young Vikings who tackle a generations-long battle with dragons. Starring Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Craig Ferguson, and more, fans see the tale of how a teenager named Hiccup almost kills a dangerous dragon before befriending it and learning about the creature's true nature.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Universal Pictures

Starring Renée Zelwegger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant, Bridget Jones's Diary is a 2001 romantic comedy about a 32-year-old woman who decides to take control of her life by keeping a diary. Detailing the most intimate parts of her life, she writes about her exercise routine, men, food, her love life, and anything else that comes to mind. Also leaving HBO Max at the same time are 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

Madagascar

Dreamworks Animation

Released in 2005, DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar is a hit animated movie featuring the voice talents of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, and newly-minted Marvel star Sacha Baron Cohen. Featuring animals from New York's Central Park Zoo, Alex (a lion) and his friends, Marty (a zebra), Melman (a giraffe), and Gloria (a hippo) enjoy their lives in captivity before Marty gets curious about life outside and orchestrates an escape attempt.