HBO Boss Officially Comments On The Pitt Night Shift Spinoff Chances

HBO boss Casey Bloys weighed in on the possibility of greenlighting any spinoffs for The Pitt, and his response may temper hopes for a Night Shift series. HBO and HBO Max's widely acclaimed medical drama series focuses on the long-enduring shift of doctors, nurses, and staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC). While the series has centered primarily on the day crew, fans have been eagerly clamoring for more of the night shift team, specifically the crew led by Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbot, to have their own spinoff.

The buzz surrounding the potential Night Shift spin-off prompted direct questions about whether these shows could be greenlit. Speaking with Variety, Casey Bloys, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBO and HBO Max Content, seemingly dismissed the possibility of doing any spinoffs for The Pitt in general, noting that he doesn't want to "mess with [the show's] success" because the cast and crew are "doing really well" with the current structure:

"Listen, I think they’re doing what they’re doing really well. Don’t want to mess with success. I leave it to John [Wells], Scott [Gemmill] and Noah [Wyle], but as you said in the beginning, it’s also just a great success story on many different levels. Shooting in L.A., shooting more than eight episodes, annual return. I’m really proud of them, really happy to see a lot of performers get recognized. It was an excellent day for 'The Pitt.'"

Bloys' comments align with his previous statement to Variety in September 2025, in which he emphasized focusing on the main show's model rather than moving forward with immediate spinoffs.

Variety: "Are we ready to talk about the spinoffs yet? A night shift version of “The Pitt”?" Casey Bloys: "No! Listen, when we decided to move forward with 'The Pitt,' the idea was we’re going to try this, and we’re going to develop other shows in this model. They don’t have to be a spinoff. But that model, I think “The Pitt” showed that it could work for us. So we’ve been developing other types of shows: a cop show, a family show, etc. We will be developing those and trying to do it again. But as I’ve said, 'The Pitt' is lightning in a bottle. So the idea that we’re going to do another one, that it’s going to work out, you never know. But it did prove that the model could work in streaming."

The Pitt lead star and producer, Noah Wyle, also directly addressed the possibility of crafting a Night Shift spinoff, telling Deadline in April 2026 that "it's not probable."

“Anything is possible, but it’s not probable."

Still, fellow The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy told People in April 2026 that "it would be really cool" to have a night shift spinoff,

"There's been a lot of talk about the night shift. That would be really cool. We could do some cool, interesting things with the tone of the show."

HBO Max

HBO boss Casey Bloys has shown little enthusiasm for expanding The Pitt through spinoffs, but that restraint could actually be a smart move.

By refusing to "mess with success," Bloys and The Pitt's creative team are keeping the focus solely on the main series, preserving its tight quality control and continuing to build the core ensemble and deeper character arcs without relying on franchise bloat.

Maintaining the show's gritty realism across multiple seasons may ultimately deliver more long-term value than diluting the brand with side projects that risk overcrowding and creating limitations for future seasons of the main show.

The Pitt Season 3 is currently in production, bringing back most of the core doctors and nurses led by Dr. Robby and Nurse Dana. The series is set to return on HBO Max in early 2027.

It's All About Timing for The Pitt's Night Shift Spinoff

HBO Max

While a Night Shift spinoff idea under the umbrella of The Pitt remains a popular fan idea, HBO boss Casey Bloys' latest statement might have already sealed its fate, considering that it garnered zero momentum from the network and the core creative team. Still, anything could change if the main show keeps dominating and the creators later want to expand the universe.

Everything boils down to timing. Should The Pitt continue its strong run through Season 3 and beyond, and the creators develop a compelling new angle, HBO could eventually greenlight a Night Shift series at the right moment, potentially giving the flagship series room to breathe or even when the night crew's popularity becomes too big to ignore.

This approach mirrors how other long-running medical dramas have handled expansion. It took a while for other shows to expand their universe because they wanted fans to focus on the main series. For example, Grey's Anatomy ran for more than a decade before launching its first major spinoff, Private Practice. Even then, it was carefully timed to follow the original, which had firmly established itself as a cultural phenomenon.

The lesson here is that strong flagship shows often benefit from patience, and the timing for The Pitt's expansion is not right (yet).