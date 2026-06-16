The Pitt Season 3 Officially Confirms 10 Main Cast & Characters

HBO Max officially confirmed the production status of The Pitt Season 3 alongside the return of familiar doctors and nurses. The award-winning medical drama is set to continue the show's single extended shift format in the emergency department of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The upcoming season is confirmed to be set in November, which will pose major problems for the Pitt crew due to colder weather and the proximity to the holidays.

In April 2026, The Pitt showrunner R. Scott Gemill confirmed that at least 9 characters would return for Season 3, while also revealing that Dr. Samira Mohan will not be making a comeback in the upcoming batch of episodes. Ahead of Season 3, HBO Max released a new promo celebrating the start of The Pitt Season 3's production, revealing which characters are slated to return for another 15-hour shift.

This latest promo confirmed 10 characters returning in The Pitt Season 3, including the main doctors like Dr. Robby, Dr. Al-Hashimi, Nurse Dana Evans, and Dr. Abbot. Interestingly, the list did not include other fan-favorite characters from Season 2, such as the unexpected hero Joy Kwon, Nurse Emma Nolan (who has already been confirmed to return), Nurse Perlah, and Nurse Princess.

The Pitt Season 3 is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2027.

Every Major Character Returning In The Pitt Season 3 (Confirmed)

Dr. Robby

HBO Max

It is a no-brainer that Dr. Robby will return in The Pitt Season 3, especially after the rollercoaster of emotions he went through throughout the Fourth of July weekend shift in Season 2.

Following the end of the show's sophomore run, the final shot showed Dr. Robby carrying Baby Jane Doe, suggesting that he could adopt her to find a new lease on life. However, The Pitt showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirmed that Robby will not adopt Baby Jane Doe; instead, what he will do is to have a much-needed break away from the Emergency Room.

Dr. Robby's break meant he would not be on active duty when Episode 1 begins, which would be interesting to see how the Chief of ER could reintegrate himself into the pre-holiday shift.

Dr. Al-Hashimi

HBO Max

Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi had her fair share of ups and downs in The Pitt Season 2. Following the confirmation of her seizure disorder diagnosis in the last two episodes of Season 2, Dr. Al-Hashimi was threatened by Dr. Robby that he would report her to the higher-ups of the hospital due to concerns surrounding her ability to practice, which could threaten patient care.

With her status now confirmed in The Pitt Season 3, it will be interesting to see whether Robby did report her, but signs point to him not, since Al-Hashimi is still the current Chief Attending of the Emergency Department.

With Robby still on sabbatical at the start of Season 3, it will be interesting to find out who the other attending is, given that Al-Hashimi proposed a two-attending structure at the end of Season 2.

Nurse Dana Evans

HBO Max

Nurse Dana Evans has been confirmed to return in The Pitt Season 3, bringing her steady leadership back to the ED. Season 2 saw Dana protect her new mentee, Emma Nolan, from patient abuse, and her motherly nature with her peers is expected to continue in Season 3.

With Robby not on active duty when Season 3 begins, Dana's position as a charge nurse will be tested, as everyone will be looking for her natural leadership.

Dr. Parker Ellis

HBO Max

Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris) is the new member of the ED's day shift, transitioning from her usual night shift duty. Dr. Ellis will bring her usual tenacity to the day shift, challenging other fan-favorite doctors, such as Dr. Santos and Dr. Whitaker. As a senior emergency resident, she will likely clash or push back against Dr. Al-Hashimi while also gaining the respect of Dana Evans.

Given her history with Dr. Mel King, stemming from their ties to the deposition that hounded the Fourth of July Weekend shift, the pair's dynamic will be explored in Season 3, especially after the Season 2 finale confirmed that the deposition is far from over.

Ellis' night-shift background gives her a different perspective, potentially highlighting different techniques that could improve the day shift.

Dr. Cassie McKay

HBO Max

Dr. Cassie McKay will officially return as the empathetic third-year resident in the Emergency Department of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. McCkay lost her terminal cancer patient, Roxie, in Season 2, and it clearly left a mark on her.

Roxie's death forced Cassie to confront mortality and her own emotional numbness. By the end of the shift, she admitted that she sometimes feels unable to cry anymore, and this compelling arc could be dissected further when Season 3 begins.

Dr. Frank Langdon

HBO Max

After being fired in Season 1 and being granted a comeback in Season 2, Dr. Frank Langdon's return in The Pitt Season 3 is set to explore the third chapter of his recovery from his addiction phase, especially after the challenges and partial reintegration he faced upon returning.

Langdon is set to continue navigating fractured relationships with his peers, specifically with Dr. Santos, and the temptation to slip back into old patterns (especially now that Dr. Robby is no longer in active duty as a Chief Attending at the start of the day shift).

Dr. Trinity Santos

HBO Max

Dr. Trinity Santos' return in The Pitt Season 3 is quite exciting, as her growth would be exciting to see, given how she made a few mistakes during the Fourth of July Weekend shift (such as her delayed charting).

Santos is entering a phase of meaningful growth as she advances in her residency, with the show revealing more of her vulnerability and capacity for connection. The Pitt Season 2 finale's post-credits scene also revealed her evolving friendship with Dr. Mel King, and it will be interesting to see how their dynamic unfolds in the third season.

Dr. Dennis Whitaker

HBO Max

Dr. Dennis Whitaker made an incredible leap from a cowardly resident to a full-blown potential replacement for Dr. Robby in the far future after he showcased his empathy and expertise throughout The Pitt Season 2.

Whitaker's return in Season 3 continues his steady upward trajectory in The Pitt as he advances further in his residency, stepping into even greater responsibility within the day-shift team. Given that the finale gave a glimpse into his personal life, it's possible that his budding connection with Amy Miller will be explored in depth, as will his evolving friendship with Dr. Santos.

Dr. Victoria Javadi

HBO Max

Dr. Victoria Javadi had a major career revelation in The Pitt Season 2 after confirming she wanted to explore a career in Emergency Psychiatry.

Speaking with Bustle in June 2026, Shabazz Azeez, who plays Javadi, confirmed that her character will be involved in "psychiatry rotation," meaning that she will not be part of the ER and instead consult with patients when necessary:

"I can say that I’m not in the ER this season. I’ve done my ER rotation, so I’m doing my psychiatry rotation."

Dr. Javadi's new role in The Pitt Season 3 will offer fresh storylines and dynamics with her peers, giving fans a chance to see a different side of her as she navigates her psychiatric diagnosis.

Dr. Jack Abbot

HBO Max

While he is a night-shift attending, Dr. Jack Abbot's return in The Pitt Season 3 is exciting because it could hint that he will likely take over Robby's duties during his extended break, setting him up for a partnership with Dr. Al-Hashimi for a good chunk of the day shift.

Dr. Abbot has mostly dealt with helping Dr. Robby navigate his own suicidal thoughts, and seeing them back together in Season 3 will be an exciting feat. It will be interesting to see if The Pitt will continue exploring his life outside of the hospital, such as moonlighting as a medic for the SWAT team.