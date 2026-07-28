Rey Skywalker Will Officially Change 1 Key Jedi Tenet For Her New Jedi Order, According To Canon Star Wars Lore

Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker will officially change one key Jedi rule in her plans to rebuild her own New Jedi Order. In Star Wars prequel films and related material, the Jedi Order had this one rule: its members were to treat attachment as a weakness, which led them down a path of fear, jealousy, and, ultimately, the Dark Side. While love and compassion toward others were allowed in principle, it was forbidden for the Jedi to have possessive or preferential bonds, such as family ties, romantic relationships, or even deep personal loyalty, that could cloud their judgment in pivotal moments.

Anakin Skywalker's secret marriage, the fear of losing Padmé, and inability to "let go" became the textbook example of why this very rule existed. Luke's own later attempts and setbacks carried echoes of that tradition, proving how fragile attachments can make even the very best of the Jedi vulnerable and prone to making mistakes.

Star Wars' new novel, Star Wars: Legacy by Madeleine Roux (via Holofiles), explores Rey's doubts about the Jedi Order as she goes on a transformative journey with General Leia Organa to study Jedi history, texts, and traditions while trying to repair Luke Skywalker's broken lightsaber.

Along the way, Rey makes a statement to Leia that directly contradicts a core tenet of the prequel-era Jedi Order and much of the established Star Wars lore. After reflecting on the Jedi's past, she expresses a desire to change things, critiquing isolated mountain temples filled with trials and riddles, the destruction of Luke's temple, and the practice of parents surrendering Force-sensitive children.

Rey declares that Jedi were taught to let go of all attachments, yet "everyone needs something to fight for, and more than just ideas, people."

In recognizing that community and personal bonds matter, Rey essentially signals that her future New Jedi Order will reject the rigid anti-attachment doctrine that contributed to Anakin Skywalker's fall. Instead, she will instill the lesson that connection can become a source of strength, not weakness.

"Jedi were taught to let go of all attachments, but everyone needs something to fight for, and more than just ideas, people."

Star Wars

Rey's newfound declaration and lesson for future Force-sensitive individuals completely change everything in the galaxy far, far away.

This pivot also fits broader sequel-era themes established in the main Skywalker Saga trilogy, including Luke's own critiques of the Jedi's failures in The Last Jedi, Rey's emphasis on belonging, and the overall push to evolve the Jedi Order rather than a pure restoration anchored in past beliefs.

This brand-new revelation provides a solid foundation of Rey's mindset heading into her New Jedi Order movie as a potential teacher, bridging the past films and teasing the post-Rise of Skywalker direction.

Rey’s Transition to a Jedi Master Presents Many Exciting Stories

Star Wars

With Star Wars: Legacy establishing Rey's early doubts and her rejection of the old tenet centered on the "no attachments" rule, it cements the idea that Rey is no longer simply the last Jedi carrying forward a broken (and much-criticized) tradition. Instead, she is actively reshaping it to forge a better future for the Force and the galaxy.

That internal shift from Rey creates multiple layers of drama and endless storytelling possibilities. Rey is actively building an order that fosters connection, leading to a journey in which she instills in younglings the belief that they can form healthy bonds and navigate love and loyalty without succumbing to possessive fear. It boils down to finding the right balance and not letting the Dark Side influence them.

Still, there is a downside to Rey's approach in abandoning this one key tenet of the past Jedi Order. Rising enemies, political factions, and remnants of the First Order could treat this fledgling academy as vulnerable and easy to target, potentially turning younglings into Dark Side users with ease due to their lingering attachments.

At the end of the day, it ultimately boils down to Rey's own evolution as a Jedi master. This transition forces her to confront the reality of whether she can truly let others share the burden she once carried alone. She must now find the wisdom to create a family of Jedi while still accepting that not all of them will make it to the finish line. And sometimes, that's okay.