Star Wars Explains Rey's Controversial Decision At the End of Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended with a controversial moment after Rey decided to call herself Rey Skywalker, and Star Wars revealed an updated explanation as to why she chose to do so. The Skywalker Saga's sequel trilogy introduced Rey (Daisy Ridley) as a powerful Force-sensitive individual who was later revealed to be a descendant of Emperor Palpatine. The Rise of Skywalker set the stage for the eventual confrontation between Rey and Palpatine, with her almost falling to the dark side. With help from a newly redeemed Ben Solo and empowered by the spirits of past Jedi, Rey ultimately defeated Palpatine.

At the end of the movie, Rey traveled to Tatooine to bury Luke and Leia's lightsabers and declared herself Rey Skywalker (along with a yellow lightsaber). This move symbolized her rejection of her Palpatine bloodline and her adoption into the Skywalker family by choice. However, this revelation became one of the most divisive moments in the entire sequel trilogy, with some claiming that it felt like stealing the Skywalker legacy.

Insight Editions' The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker offered a new explanation for why Rey took the Skywalker name at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It included a section where Rey herself reflected on her decision, noting that she chose to adopt the Skywalker name "to proudly wear my Master's name" while honoring Luke's "life and his sacrifice:"

"To proudly wear my Master's name while doing so, in honor of his life and his sacrifice. Luke Skywalker may be gone from this plane, just like all the Jedi who came before him... but he will live forever."

Rey ended her statement by echoing her climactic moment in Rise of the Skywalker, where she channeled the spirits of past Jedi to defeat Palpatine, reinforcing the idea that she saw herself now as the living embodiment and continuation of the entire Jedi Order, with Luke's name front and center:

"Because, in the end, I am all the Jedi. And maybe we all are."

One of the main reasons the Rey Skywalker moment became controversial is that many fans felt it undermined the powerful 'nobody' theme established in The Last Jedi, following Kylo Ren's blatant disregard for Rey's parents as nobodies. Many deemed Rey could be a hero on her own merit, but The Rise of Skywalker's ending reversed course on that decision with her Skywalker choice. However, this new explanation provides a compelling context that reframes her choice more thoughtfully.

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What's interesting about Rey's statement is the line "maybe we all are," indicating that the legacy extends beyond her. This means that anyone who upholds Jedi ideals can embody the Order even without the Skywalker name.

This latest explanation gives the controversial scene more emotional weight because it frames Rey's choice as a profound act of continuation to honor her master, Luke, and to ensure Luke's dream for the Jedi endures beyond his death.

Why Star Wars' New Explanation Is Actually Great for Rey's Future Return

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It's worth pointing out that Star Wars' new explanation for Rey taking the Skywalker name is a smart move that strengthens her potential for future stories, especially now that a Rey movie is on the horizon. The explanation actually opens the door to more stories about Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order in honor of Luke Skywalker, rather than closing them.

Being the living embodiment of the Jedi Order is already a massive step toward advancing Luke's promise, as it transforms Rey into a symbol and vessel for the new generation.

Future storylines can show Rey accepting diverse students, not just Force prodigies but anyone who chooses the path. By honoring Luke as her Master, the name becomes a badge of mentorship, with Luke living through her actions.

This is an exciting path that sets the stage for more complex stories that could extend beyond the bloodline drama that defined the Skywalker Saga. The new explanation also solidifies Rey's arc about continuation and hope, not as a replacement of the old guard.