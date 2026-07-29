Supergirl Movie Deleted Scene Reveals Comic-Accurate Ending & Phantom Zone’s Existence In the DCU

A new Supergirl deleted scene teased the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic’s far better Krem ending. Supergirl significantly altered the ending of the Woman of Tomorrow comic, tarnishing the true meaning of Tom King's story as Kara Zor-El plunged Ruthye's sword into Krem of the Yellow Hills. In DC Comics, not only does Ruthye spare Krem, having learned from Kara that killing is wrong, but Supergirl also lets him live in exile within the Phantom Zone (a prison-like dimension discovered on Krypton).

ScreenRant exclusively revealed an extended deleted scene from Supergirl in which Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El takes Eva Ridley's Ruthye shopping, and they discuss their different plans for defeating Krem of the Yellow Hills.

DC Studios

While Ruthye swears to "show [Krem] all of the mercy that he showed [her] and her family," Supergirl is adamant that he won't allow her to kill him and regret it.

At that point, even Kara seemingly has no intention of killing Krem, as he told Ruthye that they will "call the Vanguard, and he gets sent to the Phantom Zone for life." The comment references Woman of Tomorrow's final resolution on the page and perhaps indicates that abiding by it was once part of the plan.

DC Studios

Supergirl's deleted scene also offers the unsurprising confirmation that, yes, the Phantom Zone already exists in James Gunn's DCU, presumably discovered by Bradley Cooper's Jor-El, as in the comics, during his life on Krypton.

DC Studios

The Phantom Zone marks the DCU's second alternate dimension prison to be teased so far, as Lex Luthor and Rick Flag Sr. already created the "incredibly important" Salvation in Peacemaker Season 2 to house metahumans.

How Supergirl's Ending Changes Better Set Up Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Heading into next summer's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, Milly Alcock will return as Kara Zor-El alongside other DCU heroes to take on Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The James Gunn-directed blockbuster is bound to leave heroes and villains at odds over how to handle Brainiac, with some eager to kill him, and others eager to imprison him in the Phantom Zone or Salvation.

Gunn teased to extratv that Supergirl has a "big role" in Man of Tomorrow and will be "at odds" with Superman, perhaps in part over their views on killing. The DCU may have changed Woman of Tomorrow's ending to emphasize Kara and her cousin's conflicting ideals before Man of Tomorrow, while also differentiating Krem's fate from Brainiac, if the latter ends up in the Phantom Zone.

Regardless, it seems likely that Superman will emerge from Man of Tomorrow victorious, teaching his cousin her own valuable lesson about killing along the way. However, Gunn must be careful not to retread the same themes from Supergirl, in which Kara spent much of her time pushing the same lesson on Ruthye.

Fans already know that Man of Tomorrow is bringing back a whole catalog of the DCU’s heroes, possibly acting as a pseudo-Justice League movie. Perhaps these conflicting morals may be a drive in forming the League as a successor to the Justice Gang, who have a less optimistic approach to things.