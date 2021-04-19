Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Plays Dead In Photo From Marvel Disney+ Set

There's a lot going on right now when it comes to being a Marvel fan. WandaVision has finished, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is days away from its finale, the Shang-Chi trailer was just released, the list goes on and on. With all of that, looking ahead at what's to come can be a little overwhelming. Being Marvel fans though, that doesn't stop anyone.

For instance, there's Hawkeye. Not only is it potentially one of the last MCU projects audiences will see this year, but it could also be Jeremy Renner's last rodeo as Clint Barton. It could just as easily not be, but that's one of the key theories about where the show may be headed, seeing as audiences are also set to meet Kate Bishop.

In the comics, a mantle isn't always just held by one person. As is the case here, where both Kate and Clint share the Hawkeye name. This goes to show that this might not be Barton's last gig after all.

Though what specifically is going to be happening in the show? At the very least, it's known to be based on the popular Matt Fraction run of the character's solo series.

Now Barton doesn't meet his end in the source material, but that doesn't mean things won't change this time around. Renner knows that fans suspect this possibility, so he has playfully teased such a conclusion on his Instagram.

HAWKEYE: NO MORE

Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner posted photos on his Instagram story where he can be seen playfully playing dead while lying on a carpeted landing under a Viking ax. The post can be seen below.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram.

The second image seems to confirm that these were taken while Jeremy Renner was on set for Hawkeye, suggesting that the show is still filming.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram.

PLAYING DEAD

It's really a flip of a coin at this point if Clint Barton will walk out of Hawkeye alive. Seeing as half of the original Avengers are dead or retired, it's likely Barton is headed in the same direction. Granted, the series could always go the route of him simply retiring with his family, even though retirement hasn't really worked well for him in the past.

Having him still be around would all but necessitate Barton's involvement if the threat is high enough. Maybe he should take Steve Rogers' example to heart, and bring his family to a more peaceful timeline.

Kidding aside, Barton's future is obviously foggy—and audiences won't have the answers until seeing this adventure unfold on Disney+ later in 2021. Seeing Renner having fun on set is always great. Even more so, seeing someone as famous as him use social media in a way any normal person does is refreshing on its own. Maybe he's having so much fun filming his first solo gig that he'll agree to stick around just a little longer.