Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Joins Bow-Carrying Hailee Steinfeld In Better-Quality Set Video

After several months of reports by trades and other outlets, it was finally revealed through a set video on Hawkeye that Hailee Steinfeld, known most for her roles in True Grit and Bumblebee, is indeed playing Kate Bishop in Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner. Additionally, it also gave fans their first look at Lucky the Pizza Dog, who was first introduced in Matt Fraction's Hawkeye in 2012.

The original video was of lower quality, only showing Hailee Steinfeld with Lucky in tow. Now, a higher quality video of the same scene has been released, but with a few distinct and telling changes, the biggest of which being the inclusion of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye.

NEWS

New footage posted by mcu.plus on Instagram, shows the same scene previously posted by Murphy's Multiverse, but instead showing both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, who still has a dog, likely Lucky the Pizza Dog, on a tight leash.

One big difference is that Steinfeld can be seen brandishing a bow, along with having a clearly purple outfit underneath her trench coat.

Hoje está sendo um dia de vitória para o fandom depois de tanto tempo no deserto. Nós vencemos! #Hawkeye



HAILEE STEINFELD IS KATE BISHOP pic.twitter.com/12Ec6iDD2B — Updates Hailee Steinfeld Brasil (@updatesteinfeld) December 2, 2020

No longer sporting his mohawk from Avengers: Endgame, Jeremy Renner has his usual hairstyle previously seen in other movies like Captain America: Civil War. Barton is also not wearing any kind of superhero costume or carrying his bow like Bishop, but is instead in civilian clothing, lugging around a backpack.

Jeremy Renner also took the time to post a photo to his Instagram showing off his chair on set and commenting, “🏹 Ms Bishop ... we need you ! #marvel,” which could point to Hailee Steinfeld being officially announced as Bishop through a post on either of their Instagrams.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It seems like Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are in a rush, especially with Bishop freely brandishing her bow in the open. It isn't certain if Steinfeld is wearing a version of what will become her superhero costume, but it likely isn't a coincidence that she seems to be wearing all purple under the trench coat.

In fact, Charles Murphy was provided a photo of Hailee Steinfeld just outside the subway station that more clearly showed what she's wearing under the coat. It does seem like this will be Bishop's first attempt at her “work” suit, apparently being a purple sweater and sweatpants.

A look at Hailee on set this morning before the scene. pic.twitter.com/C2h70nAVaP — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) December 2, 2020

As for what Clint and Kate are doing in this scene, they're likely either chasing someone or running away from danger. The two of them could be hunting down a member of the Tracksuit Mafia or running away from Madame Masque, who in the comics has a great amount of animosity towards Kate Bishop in particular.

Looking closer at the video, Clint seems to be looking around very attentively in the station, even shooing Bishop to move so that she's standing directly behind one of the subway columns. It seems more likely with those details that at least one of them is being pursued by someone, with Barton making sure they aren't being followed or Kate being exposed.