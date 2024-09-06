Is Harris Faulkner Leaving Fox News? New Rumors Explained

Rumors are swirling that Harris Faulkner has left Fox News after recent absences from popular shows.

Faulkner is a veteran newscaster and TV host with Fox News since 2005.

She typically anchors The Faulkner Focus, a daily daytime program, and co-hosts Outnumbered.

Faulkner also normally leads her primetime political show, Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner. Over the years, she has earned six Emmy Awards, including recognition for Best News Special.

Is Harris Faulkner Leaving Fox News?

Fox News

Rumors have circulated about whether Harris Faulkner is leaving Fox News. She was notably absent from her shows Outnumbered and The Faulkner Focus.

Her absence raised questions among viewers, mainly because Outnumbered often features a rotating lineup of guests, meaning Faulkner doesn’t always appear. The problem is that she hasn't been seen for a longer period of time than usual.

However, her recent activity suggests her absence may have been temporary.

Faulkner was at the Democratic National Convention in late August, as seen in a post on her Instagram, likely explaining her time away from her usual hosting duties.

Additionally, The Faulkner Focus' official Facebook page shared a post on September 3 announcing her return:

"She’s back! Tune in for tomorrow’s shows at 11am & 12pm ET!"

She's also most likely not leaving Fox News because her LinkedIn profile shows no signs of leaving the network, further indicating that she remains part of the TV organization.

Faulkner can be seen hosting recent episodes of The Faulkner Focus on Fox News, putting to bed any question of whether she's leaving.

The Faulkner Focus airs weekdays on Fox News at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Outnumbered at noon ET.