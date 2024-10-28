Is David Muir Leaving ABC News? New Rumors Explained

Many have been led to believe that ABC News' David Muir is leaving the network after over 20 years.

Muir is an Emmy-winning journalist and the anchor of ABC World News Tonight, where he has been a prominent figure since taking over for Diane Sawyer in 2014.

Known for his in-depth reporting, Muir has covered major international events, from conflict zones like Afghanistan and Ukraine to natural disasters like the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

He also notably co-anchors 20/20 and recently won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

David Muir Leaving ABC Rumors Explained

ABC News

Rumors have circulated that David Muir might be leaving ABC News. These claims originated from a YouTube video speculating Muir's future with the network.

However, the video’s description reveals that its content was at least partially AI-generated, with significant digital edits to sound and visuals, making it less credible as a source.

Fans who follow Muir on social media have also noted that he has made no mention of any departure on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter); it has been business as usual.

The speculation may stem from Muir's absence from World News Tonight in early August 2024, where weekend anchors Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis filled in.

Muir, however, was simply on a summer vacation. He shared glimpses of his travels on social media, including snapshots from his time in Italy.

Similarly, when Harris Faulkner missed a few shows at Fox News, it was suggested that she could be leaving the network, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Known for his dedication to journalism, Muir has a strong reputation with ABC and has continued to focus on his work, including having recently moderated a Presidential Debate.

As one of the most prominent figures in U.S. news media, his presence remains a significant asset for ABC News.

For now, no verified information indicates that Muir plans to step away from his position. Instead, his August absence appears to have been a brief break.

Given his popularity and ABC's continued confidence in him, Muir will likely remain a fixture on World News Tonight for the foreseeable future.

It was also recently rumored that TV host Jesse Watters was leaving Fox News, but that doesn't appear to be true.