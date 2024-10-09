Is Jesse Watters Leaving Fox News? New Rumors Explained

New rumors have emerged surrounding news anchor Jesse Watters potentially leaving Fox News.

Watters, best known for his perfect quaffed hair and biting TV commentary, has worked at Fox News since 2003 and has been a mainstay on their programming for the last decade and a change.

The conservative-leaning political commentator currently serves as one of the network's biggest names, hosting the uber-popular Jesse Watters Primetime and popping in and out of various programming across the network.

The Jesse Watters Leaving Fox News Rumors Explained

Jesse Watters

Fans are worried as rumors of TV host Jesse Watters leaving Fox News to take hold online.

The speculation regarding the popular Fox personality seems to stem from a YouTube video that has started to make the rounds on social media.

The video, titled "Jesse Watters SHOCKS Audiences As He Moves On From Fox News!," presents the "news" of Watters' departure in a fairly convincing fashion, taking the form of a breaking news segment akin to something that would be seen on Fox News itself.

It describes Watters' reasons for leaving: he wanted to capture a new audience outside of traditional TV news by taking his platform to YouTube and social media (akin to former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson).

However, while Carlson's split from Fox News was very real, Watters does not seem to be.

The video that spurned these rumors up in the first place looks to be completely inauthentic. It seems to simply be a tool to spread misinformation heading into the final few weeks of the U.S. presidential election cycle (which Watters and American TV news have been using as a content goldmine for months).

To make matters worse, the video itself seems to be (at least partially) AI-generated, using an AI voiceover as opposed to the work of an actual human being.

Watters has not commented on any potential split from Fox News and has been seen on the network as recently as the evening of Tuesday, October 8, as shown through his various shares on social media.

This is not the first time fans have been fooled by an online controversy like this.

While, over the last couple of years, several big names have left Fox News, others have popped up in similarly illegitimate rumors about them potentially stepping away from the network.

Mere weeks ago, Fox News anchor and host of The Faulkner Focus Harris Faulkner was rumored to have left the network, but those also proved to be false.

And one can assume as the U.S. creeps ever closer to election day on Tuesday, November 5 more instances of this sort of misinformation will make themselves known.

Fans can see Jesse Watters on Jesse Watters Primetime every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News.