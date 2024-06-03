News on the release time for the brand-new 2024 documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, is making its way online.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gained notoriety in 2015 and 2016 after pleading guilty to orchestrating her mother's murder, leading to a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder.

While she was paroled in December 2023, her case made national headlines. Hulu produced a limited series titled The Act based on her life and the events of the murder, and the real case continues to be a hot topic of discussion as well.

Release Time for 2024 Gypsy Rose Documentary

The first episode of the new 2024 documentary on Gypsy Rose Blanchard (titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up) will premiere on Lifetime on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

This is the first of eight episodes, which will air at the same time for the next seven Mondays through late June.

The full release schedule for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up can be seen below:

Episode 1, "So This is Freedom?" - Monday, June 3

Episode 2, "Independence Is Scary" - Monday, June 10

Episode 3 - Monday, June 17

Episode 4 - Monday, June 24

Episode 5 - Monday, July 1

Episode 6 - Monday, July 8

Episode 7 - Monday, July 15

Episode 8 - Monday, July 22

Where Can I Watch the Gypsy Rose Documentary For Free Online?

For those not keeping up with new episodes of the Gypsy Rose documentary every Monday night on Lifetime, there are a few different outlets to use to view the series for free.

Either using a free trial or a sign-up discount, the documentary will be available to watch on DirecTV, Philo, Sling TV, Fubu, and Hulu + Live TV.

DirecTV has a five-day trial run while Philo has a seven-day trial run which fans can use to view this series.

Following the episodes' first run on Lifetime, they usually drop on the MyLifetime website and app the following day.

Is the Gypsy Rose Documentary Worth Watching?

This series follows up on another Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which showed her experience as a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy after the abuse she suffered from her mother.

While that project focused on her recounting of her life, reviews have hinted that this new 2024 documentary is being told from much more of an outside voice.

Variety teased the new documentary "[teetering] between intriguing and invasive" in its review, leading fans to believe that they will get plenty of details on Blanchard that have not been revealed before.

However, viewers will also see Blanchard embrace a freedom she did not have under her mother's watch, giving the audience a unique perspective on this kind of abuse from a first-hand source.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up debuts on Lifetime on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes premiere every following Monday.

