Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s executive producer discussed a potential Season 2 or continuation of the Lifetime series.

The life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is certainly a hot topic at the moment. The 32-year-old was recently released from prison, where she was sentenced in 2016 for the second-degree murder of her abusive mother.

Many accounts of Blanchard’s story have been documented over the past few years, including in the Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Act, and more recently, a six-episode documentary program that aired on the Lifetime network.

Could Gypsy Rose Blanchard Series Get a Season 2?

Lifetime

According to Melissa Moore, the executive producer of the documentary series Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a Season 2 could be in order.

Moore remarked (via Forbes) that even though Season 1 encompassed six hours, “there’s so much more that [we] wanted to share."

It’s worth noting that Gypsy Rose Blanchard herself just released an e-book titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which she co-wrote with Moore. They hope that the book will help to further explain Blanchard’s past.

Of chief concern to Blanchard though is “reinventing myself as a new person:”

“I am putting the Gypsy Blanchard that people knew from several years ago in the past and going forward. I am married so I'm now going forward as Gypsy Rose Blanchard Anderson and what that means for me is reinventing myself as a new person. I've already used the power of my voice to share my story. Let's see if I can share other people's stories and give them a voice.”

The six episodes of Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard aired on Lifetime from January 5-7. The series proved quite popular and is currently holding the #3 spot on Amazon’s Top 10 most-purchased movies and series.

It stands to reason that the success of the series might spur the network into developing a second season, or at least another project about Blanchard.

What Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Post-Prison Plans?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s e-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom was published on Tuesday, January 9, containing personal essays as well as transcripts from interviews Blanchard did whilst incarcerated.

Since her release, Blanchard has not seemed to have slowed down for a second. She launched a very successful social media presence, including 8.1 Instagram followers and 9.5 followers on TikTok.

Additionally, in 2022, she married Ryan Scott Anderson, a teacher whom she had met while still in prison through letter-writing correspondence.

Blanchard recently described being released from her sentence by comparing her life behind bars as being “black-and-white” and that she has now been able to step “into Technicolor.” (via The Washington Post).

When asked during an interview with Salon about her plans for the future, she responded that she’s putting priority on “family time”, as well as “making amends with those that were really hurt” by the events of her past:

“Personal goals right now are just having a lot of family time, making amends with those that were really hurt by not only in the crime, but also learning that the people that they knew, meaning my mom and me, before I got arrested and my crime, were not real. They weren't real people. It was a fraud. We weren't those people. So now coming out, I just want to make amends with those people and tell them who I am and how I reintroduced myself to these people that I knew from before. They're having to learn me now . . . I think professional-wise aside from that nine to five – I think that I will always be Gypsy Blanchard to the media...”

All episodes of Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard can now be streamed on Lifetime’s streaming app. The series can also be purchased from a variety of digital video-on-demand retailers.