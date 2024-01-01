The Act Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Anticipation is high for The Act Season 2 after an impressive debut season on Hulu.

The Act Season 1 chronicled the real-life complicated mother-daughter dynamic of Gypsy Rose (Joey King) and Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette) that ultimately led to the latter's death.

Season 1 made its debut on Hulu on March 20, 2019, receiving an impressive 88% critic approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Is The Act Season 2 Being Planned?

Hulu

At this point, it remains to be seen if The Act will return for Season 2 since Hulu has yet to renew the series.

Still, given the show was conceived as an anthology series, Season 2 would likely focus on a different crime if it were to continue its run on Hulu.

In an interview with Esquire in March 2019, The Act co-creator Michelle Dean discussed the possibility of a sophomore season, noting that the show's title "refers to a couple [of] things" and it could open up many storytelling possibilities:

"There’s no Season Two right now, in the sense that Hulu has not picked it up. We’re still in post-production, so I think we’re focused on getting this story out to the public, and we’ll think about it. 'The Act' was designed as an anthology: obviously the title refers to a couple things. Obviously the act of the crime, but also the act that Dee Dee and Gypsy were putting on for the public, so yeah. If there were a Season Two, those are the stories that we would be interested in telling."

Since then though, the show seems to have been referred to as a limited series, indicating that a Season 2 will likely not happen anytime soon.

What Could Happen in The Act Season 2?

There are many storylines that The Act Season 2 could potentially explore if it were to be renewed by Hulu.

The show's sophomore run could continue Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story, possibly diving deep into her time in prison eventually leading to her recent release.

However, continuing Gypsy Rose's story could prove challenging. In March 2019, the real Gypsy Rose sent an email to Bustle to reveal her plan to sue the show's creators for using her likeness without her permission:

"I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean have used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so. Therefore, there will be legal action taken against the show's creators."

Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy's stepmom, then spoke with Springfield News-Leader in March 2019 to share that Dean stopped communicating with her once the show began its development:

"I reached out to Michelle, but she's blocked me on everything," she said. "I sent her a voicemail, 'Hi, how are you doing?' Nothing rude, and when she called my phone, and I think when she recognized it was from Louisiana, she hung up the phone right away."

Season 2 could instead live up to its initial anthology format, meaning that it would focus on other notable crime stories complete with a new cast of actors.

The Act Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.