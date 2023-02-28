Disney Changes Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Release Date In UK

A new update from Disney revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere sooner than expected in several territories, including the United Kingdom.

Despite Phase 5's delays, the upcoming MCU threequel has not moved from its intended release date since it was announced during a sizzle reel in May 2021.

Directed by newly-appointed DC Studios head James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a highly anticipated MCU project due to the director's comments about the threequel being the "last" for Star-Lord's iteration of the team.

This is on top of the rumored deaths that Vol. 3 could showcase, spelling trouble for its core Guardians members.

Marvel

Disney, via Digital Spy, confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on Wednesday, May 3, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, two days earlier than its original release date of May 5 (which is still the scheduled release for the sequel in the United States).

The update first came from Twitter's Tom Linay.

This release date shift is also the same with the Philippines, with Marvel Studios PH officially announcing the movie's May 3 release when its main trailer premiered during the Super Bowl weekend.

During the Infinity Saga, almost every MCU movie premiered two days earlier in the United Kingdom than in the United States, except for Captain America: The First Avenger and Ant-Man and The Wasp (which were released on a later date), and Spider-Man: Far From Home which was released the same day as the US.

This move was also made in some territories like Ireland, the Philippines, and Singapore.

However, the global pandemic changed this release timeframe, resulting in a massive shift. Ever since the health situation improved, Marvel movies premiered earlier in countries like the Philippines and Australia than in the UK and the US. Ant-Man 3 premiered in the Philippines on February 15, while it was released in Australia on February 16.

Moreover, the UK release dates of Phase 4 movies are more in line with the US, but this latest move for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could indicate that the old schedule will be followed.

If it happens, then this is good news for UK fans as it will allow them to watch MCU movies during the usual timeframe they experienced in the Infinity Saga.