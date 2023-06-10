New Guardians 3 Photos Reveal Lylla's Adorable Real-Life Reference

The reference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's new animal creation, Lylla, was just revealed online for MCU fans.

Even though Lylla became a big regret for director James Gunn after he used her for a Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 utilized the character for some wildly emotional moments in her full MCU debut.

The otter played an important role as part of Rocket Raccoon's long-awaited MCU backstory, with Gunn giving her life and bringing plenty of heartbreak as she ended up meeting her end before her free life even truly began.

Lylla Reference from Guardians 3 Shared Online

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared images on Instagram from the lobby of Marvel Studios' main headquarters, where he highlighted a set of pictures featuring the real-life model for Lylla from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Instagram

Lylla is seen standing tall with her robotic arms hanging down from her side in front of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock.

Instagram

Right next to the model for Lylla is the model for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, who wears the new Guardians costume that he and the entire team got in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Instagram

The model looks nearly identical to what was seen on screen for Lylla, who was played in this movie by Laura Barton actress Linda Cardellini.

Marvel Studios

Park also shared concept art for Lylla, where the character has her arms up in the air as she looks ahead.

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.