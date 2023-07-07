Watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Online: First 9 Minutes Released for Free

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Guardians Galaxy 3 Rocket Mantis

Marvel released the first nine minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online for free.

After a long and prosperous theatrical run, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally come home. The MCU blockbuster is now available for digital purchase to be followed by a physical release on August 1 - although fans may be waiting a while to watch Guardians 3 on Disney+.

Just weeks after the emotional threequel made its way into theaters, Marvel Studios released a short snippet of the opening scene online. This follows a recent trend of studios dropping the first few minutes of their movies online for free, with Fast X, Ant-Man 3, Shazam 2, Avatar 2, and more all getting involved.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Opening Released Online

Baby Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel

Following the digital release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Vudu posted the opening nine minutes of Marvel Studios' latest movie to be enjoyed online for free as a sneak preview of James Gunn's blockbuster.

The clip began with the threequel's unique Marvel Studios fanfare which took a trip down Guardians of the Galaxy memory lane.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Opening, Fanfare
Marvel Studios

The movie officially starts with a close-up of Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon as he jams out to Radiohead's "Creep" on Peter Quill's Zune.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Opening, Rocket
Marvel Studios

During his wander through Knowhere, Rocket came across a grieving, drunken Star-Lord who the Guardians collectively took to bed in Nebula's arms.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Opening, Drunk Quill
Marvel Studios

Cosmo was able to show-up Kraglin's skills with Yondu's Yaka Arrow, setting up one of Guardians 3's most hilarious running gags as the Ravager called the telepathic canine a "bad dog" - an insult that drew plenty of offense.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Opening, Cosmo
Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, the free sneak peek cut off just before the action-packed sequence with Adam Warlock fighting the Guardians, as the clip ended with the Sovereign weapon attacking Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Opening, Adam Warlock
Marvel Studios

Promoting the recent digital release, the clip closed with text calling for viewers to "watch what happens next."

The nine-minute opening clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as released by Vudu, can be watched below:

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

