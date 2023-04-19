Watch Ant-Man 3 Online: Disney Releases 8 Minutes of Footage for Free

Eight minutes from the first act of Marvel‘s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has arrived online, free of charge.

The third movie in the Ant-Man franchise may not have been the most popular MCU movie ever made, nor the highest-grossing.

However, to many, it still accomplished its goal of expanding Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne’s corner of the universe in new and interesting ways. The film also brought in quite a compelling villain in Kang the Conqueror.

Free 8-Minute Clip from Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Put Online

Marvel Studios

Disney, via Vudu, has uploaded over seven minutes from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to its YouTube channel. The preview for the upcoming digital home release for the film focuses on the sequence where Cassie Lang’s device pulls her and the rest of the Ant-Family into the Quantum Realm.

The clip begins with Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Cassie Lang all meeting in the lab housed in the basement of Hank’s home.

Marvel Studios

As the group is sucked into the Quantum Realm, Scott dons his Ant-Man suit and grows giant to rescue his daughter from the fall.

Marvel Studios

Hope, Hank, and Janet land in a strange area of the Realm, filled with large vegetation. Janet knows the lay of the land, having been trapped in this place before, so she leads the way.

Elsewhere, in an attempt to cheer up Cassie, Scott likens being stuck in their new surroundings to going camping.

Marvel Studios

View the full video below:

When Will Quantumania Be Available Elsewhere?

For Marvel fans who want to relive the action of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home, some good news, and some not-as-good news:

The good news is that the MCU threequel is now available to purchase digitally. And for fans who prefer physical media, the movie will be out on Blu-Ray and DVD starting May 16.

The not-so-good news? Disney+ still hasn’t said when users will be able to stream Quantumania. The 2022 MCU films were put on the platform in relatively short order following their theatrical release, especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the Disney+ streaming date for Ant-Man 3 has yet to be shown.

While they may be frustrating to some, fans who are willing to pay a little extra to watch the film can do so now.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now available for home viewing.