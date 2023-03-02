GTA 6: Did Rapper 50 Cent Just Tease His Role In Next Grand Theft Auto?

A new Instagram post could potentially be teasing rapper 50 Cent's involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

The upcoming Rockstar sequel was finally officially confirmed by publisher Take-Two Interactive, as the title seeks to follow up on one of the biggest video games of all time, GTA V.

Not much is known about the open-world crime action game, and nothing from the sequel has been shown off officially yet. But that has not stalled fan enthusiasm for the project.

Last year, early development footage of GTA 6 made its way online, but aside from that, and some details of a 1980s setting and multiple playable characters, the title has remained shrouded in mystery.

50 Cent Teasing GTA 6 Collab

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson seems to be teasing something Grand Theft Auto-related, and fans seem to think it has something to do with GTA 6.

Instagram

The musician posted an image of the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City logo on his personal Instagram, with a cryptic caption saying he will "explain this later:"

"I will Explain this later, GLG GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi"

This is sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating this could be setting up 50 Cent's involvement in GTA 6.

Instagram user cambodianpride408 remarked "Imagine if 50 Cent is in GTA 6 that would be cool," while lbc.lionel joked the rapper was "bout to leak GTA 6."

Follower migiziins commented that the rapper is likely to either "be on [a] GTA 6 radio station" or "has a character" like fellow hip-hop legends Eminem and Dr. Dre have.

And while this seems to be largely seen as a tease for the upcoming Rockstar game, everyonelovesice thinks it could have something to do with a GTA "movie or TV show:"

"IF THIS IS GTA: THE MOVIE OR TV SHOW....the ratings are going to go through the roof!!!"

@Randy_gmwe on Twitter summed up their thoughts with, "50 Cent as a character would be tight son."

Is 50 Cent in Grand Theft Auto VI?

While nothing will be official until Rockstar Games comes and says it outright, it certainly seems like 50 Cent is teasing his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6. He certainly is hinting at something GTA-related, and the upcoming game feels like the most likely fit here!

If this does have something to do with GTA 6, the odds-on bet would be 50 Cent is appearing as a character in the game. The rapper is no stranger to acting in video games having his own series of action titles in the early 00s.

And if the upcoming sequel is taking place in the 1980s like it has been reported to be, then his music would not make any sense playing on the title's in-game radio stations.

However, this may possibly not be for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S title. There have been previous reports of a GTA movie (one that involved rapper Eminem in a now-abandoned film take on the franchise).

But with recent hit video game adaptations making their mark on the big and small screen, perhaps the musician and Rockstar Games could be teaming up to bring the series into live action in some form.

Either way, Grand Theft Auto VI is currently in development, with an official announcement rumored for some time this year.