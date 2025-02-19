Graham Nation Passes Away: Hollywood Hairstylist Gets Honored by Stars

Graham Nation is on the minds of countless fans and professionals in the entertainment industry after his tragic and sudden passing.

What Happened to Graham Nation?

Graham Nation

Reports indicated that noted celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation passed away on February 14 at only 39 years old.

Nation was one of the top hairstylists in Hollywood before his passing, known for his edgy style and his extensive list of A-list clients. That list included tennis legend Serena Williams, reality TV star/dancer Maddie Zegler, and Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

According to his biography page, Nation moved to Los Angeles after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Denver, Colorado. He attended Avena Institute for two years before moving to California and building his brand.

Per Behind the Chair, Nation received numerous tributes when fans and colleagues learned of his death.

BTC Founder and Creative Director Mary Rector posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Nation being "one of the kindest, most gentle souls in this business:"

"Graham was one of the kindest, most gentle souls in this business! His talent was unmistakable, his ego was illegible and his time with us unforgettable."

The Wall Group, who represented Nation, described him as "a one-of-a-kind soul who impacted every single person he met" and shared their honor to be part of his story:

"Graham was a one-of-a-kind soul who impacted every single person he met. We are honored to have been part of his journey and to have helped him share his artistry with the world. Our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly."

Multiple celebrities also commented on one of his Instagram posts with tributes shortly after his death.

Antonia Gentry continued with the same themes by calling her friend "the most genuine soul" and offering a "RIP (rest in peace)."

Joy Corrigan kept her sentiment short and sweet in saying, "I miss u."

Sophia Esperanza will remember his "kindness & warmth on set" and considers herself grateful to "have known such a special soul:"

"a pattern disrupt of a human. I’ll always remember your kindness & warmth on set. Grateful to have known such a special soul. Honoring you & praying for your family."

According to Divinity Ray, Nation was "never too busy to be thoughtful" and "never too big to smile at everyone." She gave him glowing praise while celebrating his life and successes:

"10 years of knowing you, from cutting hair in our hometown to witnessing you take LA by storm. You were never too busy to be thoughtful. You were never too big to smile at everyone. You were the most incomprehensible artist. Enough talent to have the biggest ego but instead so humble and sweet. I always described you as an angel on earth. I just never thought you would leave this soon. Rest in Power, brother the world lost one of its brightest lights."

How Did Graham Nation Pass Away?

As of writing, no cause of death has been confirmed for Graham Nation.

Rumors have indicated that he was involved in a deadly car accident, but those rumors do not seem to be true. Other unverifiable rumors have said he passed away after collapsing at the gym.

The Direct offers our deepest condolences to Graham Nation's family, friends, coworkers, and loved ones during this difficult time.