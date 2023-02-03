Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., reportedly claimed to have been a producer for the failed Broadway show Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Over the course of his Congressional campaign, and in the time following his election, Santos has made a name for himself due to his seemingly ever-growing list of lies and falsehoods told at different points to different people.

One notable area of Santos' life that the representative lied about is his professional resume. According to The Washington Post, Santos claimed to be "an asset manager associate at Citigroup" and "a project manager at Goldman Sachs."

However, the companies told The New York Times that Santos had never been employed at either. Later, Santos himself admitted to both claims being lies, according to Time.

Now, reports say that Santos may have lied about working somewhere else: on Broadway with a Marvel superhero.

Spider-Man Producer Santos?

According to Bloomberg, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., told prospective campaign donors that he was a producer for the infamously disastrous Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark Broadway show.

Bloomberg continued, saying that not only did the representative "never appear in the playbills for the show," but also that Broadway promoter Michael Cohl "denied Santos’s involvement, saying through an assistant that he wasn’t a producer on the musical."

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a musical based on Marvel's Spider-Man, is notable as, according to Playbill, it was "the most expensive musical in Broadway history, capitalized at $75 million." Playbill expanded, saying that it "average[d] a weekly cost of over $1 million," but almost never sold enough tickets to afford that steep price of production.

Further, the show was riddled with controversy, seeing multiple performers face serious injuries during rehearsals, previews, and performances.

Notably, actor Christopher Tierney fell 30 feet during a preview performance, but that was not the only accident the show faced.

Not only did this cause severe physical consequences for the several performers injured, but it also brought the show under both legal scrutiny and public shame as a "troubled" production.

Despite the show's less-than-stellar reputation, however, Santos still reportedly told potential donors that he was a producer, seemingly adding another lie to the representative's ever-growing list.