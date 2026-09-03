Gal Gadot Would Finish Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy On 1 Difficult Condition

Even though the era of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU is in full swing, DCEU star Gal Gadot is setting, albeit difficult, conditions for a return. The DC universe established throughout the 2010s and early-to-mid 2020s has come and gone, beginning with 2013's Man of Steel and ending with 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While DC CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran have left that era behind, tendrils from the DCEU have stuck around in one way or another, such as Aquaman's Jason Momoa taking on a new role in the form of Lobo for Supergirl.

During an interview with JoBlo to promote her Amazon Prime Video film The Runner, former Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was asked if she'd ever return to the DC role. Gadot's response was to the point, making it known that she'd be willing to return to DC if someone else did, too: "If Zack [Snyder] comes back to run DC, I’ll come back.” This suggests Gadot would want to see Zack Snyder step in for DC's current co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, rather than merely direct a film she is involved in.

Zack Snyder was one of the DCEU's most prominent figures, both as a director of several films (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League) and as an architect of the franchise's overall dark, gritty aesthetic and select points of continuity. While Snyder did not direct 2017's solo Wonder Woman film, which established the titular character's backstory, he ushered Diana Prince into the universe's modern day.

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Snyder planned to make the Justice League franchise into a trilogy under the DCEU. While this never came to pass after Snyder stepped down from directing 2017's Justice League, that hasn't stopped the director from advocating for what could have been. In 2024, Snyder told Empire Magazine that he could see his Justice League trilogy continuing in animated format, saying to the prospect, "Yeah, absolutely. That’d be fun. That’d be cool."

As of writing, there are no confirmed or reported plans for either Zack Snyder to work with Gunn and Safran at DC Studios or for Snyder's version of the Justice League to be featured. Rather, DC Studios is gradually building toward its own version of the infamous superhero team.

What Gal Gadot’s Snyder Support Means for Her DC Future

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Gal Gadot's willingness to return as Wonder Woman under the direction of Zack Snyder is bound to elicit a variety of reactions. Snyder and his work seem to be either heavily praised or detested by DC fans and casual moviegoers, whereas Gadot's portrayal of Diana Prince leans strongly toward the positive.

No matter where the perception of Snyder or Gadot lies, it's clear that DC Studios is looking ahead to the next Wonder Woman. Ana Nogueira, who also penned this year's Supergirl, is reportedly working on the script for Gal Gadot's successor. And while nothing concrete has been announced about who that successor may be, one thing is clear: Gadot is not being considered for a comeback.

If Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy were to ever be considered with him at the helm, animation would likely be the way to go. Odds are low that he or the powers that be would be able to get the band back together, per se, and it isn't difficult to imagine a universe where the roles are voiced by different people.

Either way, Gadot making it known she would return to DC if Snyder did is likely her letting the world know she is still in support of his work and vision. Additionally, Peter Safran has been vocal about his praise of Gadot's Wonder Woman. So, as usual in the comic book movie world, never say never when it comes to seeing the actress back in some capacity, even if it isn't with the Lasso of Truth.