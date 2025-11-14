Watch: Friends’ Joey Spinoff Releases 8 Unaired Season 2 Episodes For Free

Friends released eight unaired episodes of its spinoff, Joey, 20 years after the series was canceled by NBC. The hit comedy series served as the continuation of the popular NBC sitcom, Friends, and it focused on Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) after he relocated from New York City to Los Angeles to fulfill his dream of making it big in Hollywood. The series reunited Joey with his sister, Gina (Drea de Matteo), and his 20-year-old genius nephew Michael (Paulo Costanzo). While Joey's pilot was a hit for NBC, the show's momentum faltered after that because of bad reviews and low ratings, but it was still renewed for Season 2.

Midway through Season 2, though, Joey was placed on hiatus, but it returned for one more episode on March 7, 2006. However, the ratings continued to dip, which led to its cancellation in May 2006. Joey's cancellation meant that the spinoff wasn't given the chance to release its final eight episodes on the network.

20 years later, Friends surprised fans by releasing the unaired eight episodes of Joey for free on the show's official YouTube account:

"East or west coast, Joey is still, well, Joey. Did you know that the final eight episodes of #Joey Season 2 never aired in the U.S.? Now, 21 years later, catch the remaining episodes exclusively on the #FRIENDS YouTube channel!"

Some have pointed out that Joey didn't work because the appeal of the original show was not solely on the character. Instead, it was the group dynamic that made Friends beloved by fans worldwide.

Despite that, this new announcement allows fans to revisit the show and have some sort of closure for those who tuned in to find out more about what's next for Joey following the emotional Friends finale.

Created by Scott Silveri and Shana Goldberg-Meehan, Joey stars Matt LeBlanc, Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Andrea Anders, White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, and Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. The series premiered on NBC on September 9, 2004.

Every Unaired 'Joey' Episode Released in 2025

Note: As of writing, Friends only released the first six of the eight unaired episodes.

"Joey and the Dad"

Joey Season 2, Episode 15, "Joey and the Dad," sees the reunion between Joey and his dad as they attend a movie premiere. However, the conflict between Joey and his dad is placed in the spotlight after his father disapproves of his career path in Los Angeles. It took Alex (his girlfriend) telling Joey for him to realize his dad's disapproval.

"Joey and the Party for Alex"

Joey Season 2, Episode 16 mainly focused on Joey and Alex's will-they-won't-they relationship, but Dean's proposal threw a wrench in their dynamic.

"Joey and the Big Move"

At the center of the story in Joey Season 2, Episode 17 is the titular Friends character's big move to a new house. Meanwhile, Jimmy learns a shocking truth about his real ties to Michael, and he asks Joey for help to prove his theory.

"Joey and the Beard"

Joey Season 2, Episode 18 revolves around Joey dating a famous actress named Edie, but she only wants him for something unusual. Elsewhere, Jimmy moves in with Gina.

"Joey and the Critic"

Season 2, Episode 19 follows Joey as he seeks a lone critic who gave his movie a 0% rating, only to find out that this same critic is an 11-year-old girl. As part of his efforts to propel his career, Joey starts his own production company. On a personal note, Alex finally breaks up with Dean, opening up the chance for Joey to be with her.

"Joey and the Actor's Studio"

In Season 2, Episode 20, Joey's secrets are unpacked by Alex after she learned about his past in New York and how he treats women there, leading to her being unsure if pursuing a relationship with him is the right move.

"Joey and the Holding Hands"

Joey Season 2, Episode 21 (an episode yet to be released on the Friends YouTube channel) focused on Joey and Alex finally pursuing a deeper connection. Meanwhile, Gina and Jimmy's relationship suffers a roadbump after a huge revelation.

"Joey and the Wedding"

The unaired Season 2 finale of Joey continues the growth of Joey after he pondered marrying Alex following the news of Gina and Jimmy's proposal. Another best friend dilemma is pushed to the forefront as Michael and Joey fight for the right to be Jimmy's best man in the wedding.