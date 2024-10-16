After only a few minor roles, Katherine Renee Kane joined the cast of FBI as Agent Tiffany Wallace with the Season 3 premiere in 2020 but is set to leave during Season 7.

Wallace was raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant (a New York neighborhood) and spent six years with the NYPD focused on narcotics.

She became interested in the FBI after working on a joint task force and spent two years with the bureau in Atlanta before transferring to New York to begin her tenure on the procedural drama.

Is Tiffany Leaving FBI?

Actress Katherine Renee Kane confirmed in August that she would be depart the role of Tiffany Wallace in FBI with Season 7, thus leaving the series' stellar ensemble cast.

And now, following the Season 7 premiere, Tiffany has taken her last bow on FBI.

Tiffany had a story of vengeance in Season 6 after Tiffany's former undercover partner Agent Hobbs was killed by terrorist Hakim Sirran. As such, the FBI agent promised justice to Hobbs' family and delivered it by gunning down Sirran.

But finding this justice was not quite enough closure for Tiffany, as when the season premiere began, she had already given her notice to leave the bureau.

During the episode, her partner Scola attempted to talk her out of her drastic decision, stating how "It makes sense to need some time off" after her recent trauma but "this does not have to be permanent."

Tiffany retorted "There’s nothing more dangerous than having a partner who didn’t want to be in the field anymore, but stuck around anyway:”

"Scola. Have you ever talked me out of anything? Ever? Once? Ever? Sorry, but there’s nothing more dangerous than having a partner who didn’t want to be in the field anymore, but stuck around anyway."

After helping solve Tiffany's final case of the week, Agent Maggie Bell suggested they meet for a drink the following week. However, Tiffany explained she would be gone by then as she was moving away to Georgia to live near her sister.

Maggie ultimately asked Tiffany what prompted her decision to leave, explaining her desire for the "closure" she didn't get after Sirran's death:

"It wasn’t any one thing. I just wanted closure. I thought I’d get that after Hakim was gone; I didn’t."

On her departure, Katherine Renee Kane explained, "It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best."

New episodes of FBI air on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. FBI debuts alongside spin-off series International and Most Wanted in back-to-back-to-back slots.