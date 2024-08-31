Is a Father of the Bride 3 Releasing In 2024? Florence Pugh Movie Speculation Explained

A new movie poster has sparked speculation regarding a Florence Pugh-led third Father of the Bride film titled Father of the Bride 3.

Headlined by the venerable Steve Martin, the Father of the Bride franchise has been a favorite of the romantic comedy since its debut back in 1991 (excluding the 1950s originals). Martin's take on the series spawned two sequels, Father of the Bride Part II (1995) and the Father of the Bride Part 3(ish) short film

The series of romantic romps was technically rebooted in 2022 with the HBO Max original film titled Father of the Bride, but fans have held out hope that a proper Part III would eventually see the light of day.

Is Florence Pugh Set To Lead the Father of the Bride Franchise?

Speculation is swirling online after a movie poster for what appears to be a third movie in Steve Martin's line of Father of the Bride films popped up on social media.

The movie, seemingly set to star MCU actress Florence Pugh, appears to be titled Father of the Bride 3 and has a release date of November 2024.

The alleged piece of movie marketing appeared on Facebook, showing off a riff on the original 1991 Father of the Bride. It sees Pugh's character in full bridal wear kissing Martin's George Stanley Banks from the two Nancy Meyers-written Father of the Bride films of the 1990s.

It also lists several starring actors including Martin, Pugh, Diane Keaton, and Martin Short.

Despite this movie poster being quite the conversation starter on social media, with many calling for a threequel to be made, the image is a fake, and no Father of the Bride 3 (at least in this form) is on the way for later this year.

That has not stopped fans from daydreaming about what the next Father of the Bride film could look like though.

The comment section of this particular poster is ablaze with audiences calling for a proper third film starring Steve Martin to be made.

Will Father of the Bride 3 Ever Be Made?

While this particular Father of the Bride 3 poster has been proven to be illegitimate, that is not to say the franchise will never be heard from again.

Writer/director Nancy Meyers has notedly long been trying to get a proper third film in the Steve Martin-led series of romantic comedies off the ground for years now.

In 2018, several big-name remakes and legacy sequels were announced for Disney's Disney+ streaming service, and among them was mention of a potential new Father of the Bride project (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, word on that project has remained fairly mum since then. In 2020, word was the project was still being worked on, but that was quite some time ago, and plenty could have changed.

Given the financial realities of Disney's streaming plan since then, it would not be all that surprising if that particular Father of the Bride project quietly hit the cutting room floor, as so many of those announced reboots have (read more about canceled Disney+ reboots here).

Several years after that initial Dinsey+ reveal, Meyers returned to the series with the short film, Father of the Bride Part 3(ish). While not a proper sequel, work on the project did apparently spark renewed interest in a new full-length Father of the Bride film.

The last publicly reported news on any sort of new Father of the Bride project came in 2020 when it was reported that there were ongoing conversations with Myers for a feature-length third movie in the series (per ET).

If that were to go ahead, bringing in a young rising star like Florence Pugh would be a good bet. However, it may be hard to lock down a name like Pugh for a project like this, given just how busy the 28-year-old actress is.

Not to say it could never happen, but with big names like Dune and the MCU vying for her time, along with smaller projects like the upcoming We Live in Time, it would be a bit of a balancing act trying to find a spot in her busy schedule.

Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II are streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.