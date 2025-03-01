2025 Fantastic Four Movie Makes MCU History With Official Logo

The Marvel Studios logo has been associated with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project since Iron Man, but it will undergo a historic change in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be Marvel Studios' 37th theatrical release. The movie is the third time Marvel Comics' First Family has been brought to the screen, but it will be the first attempt for the MCU.

Marvel Studios Logo Gets the Fantastic Four Treatment

While the logos of MCU films have differed in style and color over the years, the Marvel Studios banner often remains consistent. That's not the case with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Along with the title's styling, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' logo features a unique variant of the Marvel Studios banner, giving it the 1960s retro-futuristic treatment in which the movie is grounded.

In the early days of the MCU, only the Marvel logo was attached to the studio's releases, starting with Iron Man and continuing through all releases until Captain America: Civil War. For Doctor Strange in 2016, the Marvel Studios banner logo was released and has been stamped on every MCU project since.

While the Marvel Studios logo has seen variations over the years, with the letter coloring shifting to suit the attached project, the symbol always remained in its rectangular block housing with the same bold font.

That differs completely in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with the "Marvel" half of the logo encased in zig-zagged square blocks. The "Studio" portion of the banner bears similarities to the official logo with the top and underline, but the font differs from the house style. A blue star also breaks up the two words in the logo, referencing the spacefaring adventures of the Fantastic Four.

Why a Marvel Studios Logo Change Makes Sense

There's a valid reason that the Marvel Studios logo was changed specifically for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first MCU movie (that isn't a sequel) to take place entirely outside the typical 616 universe. The 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world of the Fantastic Four sits in a different universe from the one audiences have become familiar with over the past 40+ movies and series.

It makes sense that Marvel Studios would alter its banner to match the style of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, further establishing the Multiverse world that audiences will be entering.

Throughout the marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios is heavily embracing the film's retro-futuristic aesthetic, which is a significant creative shift from the MCU's typical style.

Seeing as the Fantastic Four have made history in their universe, it's fitting that their film also receives a historic Marvel Studios logo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25.