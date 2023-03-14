Marvel Studios Unveils New 15th Anniversary Logo

To celebrate the MCU approaching the 15th anniversary of its debut in theaters, Marvel Studios unveiled a new special logo in commemoration of this impressive milestone.

2022 marked a full decade since Phase 1's The Avengers debuted in theaters, as both Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo shared posts on social media looking back on their groundbreaking team-up effort.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have also jumped on the anniversary bandwagon in recent years, sharing some thrilling behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers: Endgame to remember their time working on the biggest comic book movie ever made.

Marvel Studios Promotes 15th Anniversary

As part of the release of a new book celebrating the MCU's 15th anniversary, via Reddit, Marvel Studios unveiled a new logo to commemorate the anniversary.

Featuring a giant "15" in red font, the photo recognizes "15 years of Marvel Studios, The Infinity Saga," largely promoting the Infinity Saga that told the MCU's story from 2008 to 2019.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios used a similar tribute for the MCU's 10th anniversary in 2018, changing a couple of the letters in "Studios" to the number "10." This new text was utilized as a part of the Marvel Studios introduction logo for Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp:

Marvel Studios

Looking to Marvel Studios' Next 15 Years?

While Marvel Studios already has the highest-grossing franchise of all time at the box office, the MCU also continues to expand its boundaries through new streaming ventures on Disney+ as well. And with an incredible 40 projects under the MCU umbrella already, fans can only wonder how long the MCU can keep up its winning ways.

2023 looks to be another jam-packed year for the MCU, with two more movies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels along with at least three new Disney+ series.

Additionally, with the recent delays coming for movies that will arrive closer to the end of Phase 6, the MCU is now set to run for at least 18 years in total once 2026 comes with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Plans are also already in early motion for everything coming in Phase 7, which will more than likely be where the MCU introduces Earth-616's mutants for the first time along with plenty of other major characters.

But, for now, getting to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this franchise is a feat in and of itself - one which Marvel Studios won't take lightly as new stories continue to arrive on the big and small screen.

Phase 5 is now underway with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently playing in theaters worldwide. The next Disney+ series to debut will be Secret Invasion which is expected some time this spring.