Amazon's Fallout Replacement Show Is Now Facing A Major TV Obstacle

Amazon Studios already has a replacement for Fallout in the works, but it has some issues to overcome in development. Video game adaptations are all the rage in Hollywood right now, thanks to the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, The Last of Us, and A Minecraft Movie. Prime Video's Fallout has also been a hit across its two seasons so far, and now the studio is moving forward on adapting another major video game IP: Mass Effect.

BioWare's Mass Effect games are widely loved. The games are third-person action shooters depicting futuristic soldiers attempting to save the galaxy from a race of machines. Along with action and sci-fi, the Mass Effect series is also known for its RPG elements, particularly its choice-based narrative.

Similar to Fallout, Mass Effect is another sci-fi juggernaut of the gaming world, and offers players a similar sprawling world with deep lore and interesting characters. So, while work on Fallout Season 3 continues in the background, Amazon has already lined up a plausible replacement in its Mass Effect show.

Real progress began on Amazon's Mass Effect TV series in mid-2025, with the hiring of Doug Jung as showrunner, who joined Dan Casey. Little news has come out about the series since then, though there are several reasons it may be taking longer to get off the ground.

An April article from The Ankler suggests the Mass Effect adaptation is facing issues, with Amazon's Global Head of Television, Peter Friedlander, reportedly asking for rewrites to make the show "more appealing to non-gamers." Rewrites of this caliber could be a reason there's been no news of a series order for Mass Effect, which it reportedly is on the verge of.

However, Mass Effect's co-showrunner Dan Casey has refuted claims of these rewrites, sharing on his personal Bluesky that the Ankler article "caught me off guard" and that "at no point has that been said to me."

"So, I can’t talk about the specifics of what I’m writing (I’ve signed NDAs, etc) — but for whatever it’s worth, that article by the Ankler caught me off guard just as much as you. I don’t know where that “non-gaming audiences” quote came from or who said it, but at no point has that been said to me."

Whether or not the reports of rewrites are true, Mass Effect still has some hurdles to overcome in its adaptation.

Can the Mass Effect TV Show Replicate Fallout's Success?

BioWare

While Fallout and Mass Effect share some similarities, adapting their stories presents vastly different challenges. Mass Effect's story is a lot more linear than Fallout's, and relies heavily on player choice, which results in several different outcomes, none of which are necessarily canon. Meanwhile, the Fallout games have much more freedom to explore different areas of the world and introduce new characters without affecting the main narrative.

In adapting Fallout to TV, the creatives decided to start fresh in a new era, using characters and factions from game lore, but not necessarily the exact same ones from the games. This helped Fallout create an original story within the game's world, without directly adapting any one Fallout title, thereby avoiding any canonicity issues. Fallout Season 2 ran up against this issue as it explored New Vegas, a major location from Fallout: New Vegas, and then had to skirt around making any of the game's endings canon, which it managed to do successfully.

This will be a much more difficult issue for Mass Effect to resolve, as an exact retelling of the games with the same characters would require the series to make decisions canon. While this would make the experience accessible to those who haven't played the games, it would upset Mass Effect fans, as selecting certain narrative choices as canon will always invalidate other players' experiences.

One option would be for the Mass Effect show to set its story far in the future, away from any canon events in the games. Like Mass Effect Andromeda, which introduced completely new characters, the series could do the same, essentially wiping the slate clean but existing in the same world. And thanks to sci-fi elements like cloning, cryosleep, artificial intelligence, etc., this could still open the door for characters from the games to appear in the future timeline as well.

This has largely been how Fallout has dodged issues of canonicity, and Season 2 avoided commenting on Fallout: New Vegas' canon by presenting different perspectives on who the "winner" at the end of the game was.

Prime Video

By going decades (even centuries) into the future, Mass Effect has the chance to reset things narratively and create a fresh slate to build a story upon, which the events of the past games can inform but don't necessarily have to dictate. On the other hand, this could still cause problems for those hoping to see Mass Effect's characters and story replicated on screen.

While on the surface, the Fallout and Mass Effect franchises share similarities thanks to their intriguing worlds, characters, and deep lore, and their resonance in the gaming community, the approach the creatives took in adapting Fallout to TV may not be replicable for Mass Effect.

Getting the adaptation right is extremely important when handling a franchise as beloved as Mass Effect, so the fact that Amazon has yet to greenlight the show for a series order could be due to these development struggles.