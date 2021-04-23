Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Reacts To Finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson debuting as the new Captain America. Towards the end of the episode, Wilson makes his first big speech as the Star-Spangled Man. He talks down the Global Repatriation Council from displacing refugees, drawing comparisons to himself as a Black man in America holding the shield.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently released to fanfare but was heavily criticized in China. Reason for this range from it being a “westerns” poor attempt at Chinese-film, famed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung overshadowing the rest of the cast, and Simu Liu supposedly being “too average” looking to be the lead.

Sam Wilson's speech in the Star-Spangled series' conclusive episode, “One World, One People,” connected strongly with Liu, who expressed his thoughts on social media.

SIMU LIU REACTS AND RELATES TO FINALE

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu posted his reaction to the finale for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Instagram, sharing how the ending episode's themes relate to himself as an Asian-American:

“I feel these words deeper than you could ever know. As a person of colour, as a person with a platform experiencing every form of backlash and harassment. This finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier reminded me of why I love the superhero genre.

This week was supposed to be one of the greatest of my life. And in many ways, it has been. There's has been such a tremendous outpouring of support for not only myself but for being proudly Asian.

It's also shown me the ugliest corners of social media and humanity.

But at the end of the day, nobody decides when I stop fighting except for me. And I can seriously do this all day.

So disagree if you want. Subtweet me, disparage me, tell me my face is ugly, make assumptions about me, try and tarnish my name by making false narratives. I believe that I can change the world. And for the tens of thousands of people who have expressed their support... Thank you. I love you. Let's make history together."

Liu's statement can be seen below:

Instagram

ALL IN IT TOGETHER FOR SHANG-CHI

It's good to see Wilson's speech not only connecting with African-Americans, but other minorities who suffer similar discrimination and disregard in society.

Liu wrote that the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “reminded me of why I love the superhero genre” and how it connects to all people of color.

Hopefully, all the harassment Liu has been facing since the release of the trailer for Shang-Chi will stop, but Liu is determined as ever, declaring that “nobody decides when I stop fighting except for me.”

The messaging of Marvel Studios' second show may have its issues, but the point the show was attempting to make was an admirable one that Wilson's speech summarized well.