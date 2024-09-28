Failure Frame Season 2 Release Demand Hits New Heights Following Episode 12 Drop

Fans want Season 2 of Failure Frame more than ever following the conclusion of its first arc on TV.

Failure Frame is a new anime adaptation of Kaoru Shinozaki’s light novel series. The story follows Touka Mimori, a student who, along with his classmates, is summoned to a fantasy world to serve as heroes. Unlike the others, Mimori is given an E-rank, which is considered useless by the goddess who summoned them.

She banishes him to a deadly dungeon, but Mimori's seemingly low-level skills are incredibly powerful.

The 2024 anime kicked off on July 5 and recently ended its 12-episode run on September 27.

Failure Frame Season 2 Is In High Demand

Failure Frame

After the conclusion of Failure Frame Season 1, fans eagerly await news of a second season, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), has exploded with fans demanding more episodes.

Shu posted, "Announce failure frame season 2 you cowards @Crunchyroll," emphasizing the demand for more than 12 episodes.

Another user, @NeoHyperDr1ve, expressed disappointment about the season's end, writing, "Sad Failure Frame ep12 ends today, cant wait for s2."

While the show's animation quality has been a point of contention for some, X user KURO stated it "sucks balls most of the time," viewers want to see what happens next:

"Yeah the animation sucks balls most of the time but story covers that part for it. 8/10 final rating (season 2 soon pls)."

The chances of Failure Frame getting a second season look promising, given its source material and growing popularity. Season 1 covered just the first three volumes of the ongoing light novel series, which currently has 12 published volumes. This leaves ample content for at least two more seasons.

Given that Seven Arcs (the studio producing the anime) typically releases one anime per year, and their 2025 lineup is still relatively open, it’s possible that Failure Frame Season 2 could arrive in mid to late 2025.

However, if no announcement is made soon, a 2026 release is also a plausible timeline. Fans may have to wait at least a year, depending on the studio’s production schedule.

What Happened in the Failure Frame Season 1 Finale?

In Failure Frame Episode 12, the season finale delivers a conclusion that fans aren't calling perfect but left them wanting more.

The episode successfully wraps up most major plotlines while setting up exciting storylines for a potential second season. Notably, it introduces Erica Anaorovael, the Witch of Taboos, as a major cliffhanger.

Seras Ashrain’s internal confession of love for Touka Mimori provides an emotionally satisfying moment, teasing further romantic developments.

However, many believe the episode stumbled in its use of CGI and animation, with noticeable downgrades compared to earlier episodes.

Despite these minor issues, the episode maintains its momentum with engaging action sequences and leaves fans eagerly anticipating an Episode 13.

Failure Frame Season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll.