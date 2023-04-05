Pixar's Elemental Cast: Disney Announces 9 Main Actors

Disney and Pixar are fast approaching the release of their latest animated feature, Elemenal, which will bring a brand new cast of characters to the big screen.

Elemental will bring Elemental City into the spotlight as Ember, a determined young woman made of fire, meets the fun and easy-going water being Wade as he challenges her about the world in which they live.

And with a new Pixar movie comes an epic new round of Hollywood stars providing their voiceover talents as Disney continues pushing forward with its animated legacy.

Elemental Confirmed Actors

1.) Leah Lewis - Ember Lumen

Ember, Leah Lewis

Elemental's lead character, Ember Lumen, will be played by Leah Lewis in something of a breakout role for this new star. The Pixar film will be Lewis' biggest film to date along with several TV roles, including a major supporting role as Cassandra Cain/Batgirl in Cartoon Network's Batwheels series.

Ember is seen as a "tough, quick-witter fire element" who spends her time working at her family's convenience store before learning more about how other element-based beings in her city operate.

2.) Mamoudou Athie - Wade Ripple

Wade, Mamoudou Athie

Where there's fire, there's usually also water, which is where Mamoudou Athie comes into Elemental as Wade Ripple. While Athie has some credits on the small screen in shows like Sorry For Your Loss, his biggest moments have come in the movie sphere, starring in the 2020 horror hit Black Box along with 2022's billion-dollar blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion.

Wade comes as the antithesis of Ember, being shown as a fun and sappy water-based being who marches to the beat of his drum.

3.) Ronnie del Carmen - Bernie Lumen

Bernie Lumen, Ronnie del Carmen

Ronnie del Carmen has an extended history working with Disney and Pixar, serving as the co-director on 2015's Inside Out while having an influence on nearly a dozen other Pixar movies over the past 20 years. Elemental will give him his most prominent role, allowing him to take on one of the leading characters in a Pixar film for the first time in his career.

In this movie, del Carmen will play the role of Bernie Lumen, Ember's father who owns the previously mentioned convenience store. He's also been described as "bigoted" in press reviews, pitting him in a battle of ideologies against his daughter as they see the world for what it truly is.

4.) Shila Ommi - Cinder Lumen

Cinder Lumen, Shila Ommi

American-Iranian star Shila Ommi only has about 30 credits on her resume, although she played a key role in the Tehran series on Apple TV+ alongside Iron Man's Shaun Toub and Guardians of the Galaxy's Glenn Close.

In Elemental, Ommi will play Ember's mother Cinder, who shares some of the same views as her husband to start the movie.

5.) Wendi McLendon-Covey - Gale

Gale, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Elemental will have Wade working for a purple air-based being named Gale, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey. Fans know this widely popular actress from her leading role on Reno 911! and The Goldbergs along with her memorable character from 2011's hit comedy Bridesmaids.

While not much is known about Gale yet, she's said to have something of a "big personality," allowing McLendon-Covey to bring her classic brand of comedy to this Pixar adventure.

6.) Catherine O’Hara - Brook Ripple

Brook Ripple, Catherine O'Hara

Wade's mother, Brook Ripple, will be played by a generational icon in Catherine O'Hara, whose career spans most of the last five decades. Along with several voiceover roles in animated movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas, she's maybe best known for her role as Kate McCallister, the mother of Macauley Culkin's Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone movies.

7.) Matt Yang King - Alan Ripple

Alan Ripple, Matt Yang King

The Ripple family will be complete with Matt Yang King's Alan, who boasts nearly 150 credits on his resume, largely as a voiceover actor. King is largely known for his work on the Uncharted video game series and his recent multi-episode run on Riverdale, and he also contributed his talents to the MCU with additional voices on the What If...? series that premiered on Disney+.

8.) Mason Wertheimer - Clod

Clod

Ember will have a young neighbor in this movie named Clod, an Earth elemental who's described as something of a street-smart kid. He'll be played by Mason Wertheimer, who's set to make his debut appearance in any movie or TV show with this role.

9.) Joe Pera - Fern Grouchwood

Fern Grouchwood, Joe Pera

Fern Grouchwood will be a contentious figure in Elemental, coming in as an overgrown Earth element bureaucrat played by Joe Pera. Mostly known for his career as a stand-up comedian, this will be Pera's biggest movie role to date along with hosting his own Adult Swim show, Joe Pera Talks with You.

Elemental is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.