Dune Part 2 Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Dune: Part 2 is on its way to theaters, and after early screenings for critics, the first reactions tease a strong sequel on the way.

Featuring a massive cast of A-list stars, director Denis Villeneuve looks to follow up on the success he saw with 2021's Dune, taking on the second part of the original Dune book written by Frank Herbert in 1965.

The sci-fi drama had its first footage arrive nearly a year ago in April 2023, and after the original movie earned an 83% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, fans have high expectations for what Dune: Part 2 will bring.

Dune: Part 2 Gets First Critic Reviews

Following early screenings for Dune: Part 2 in France, critics shared their first reactions to Denis Villeneuve's sequel, all of which are translated from French to English, on X (formerly Twitter).

Thibault Hycarius simply said they were "grateful to be alive to see this," heaping high praise on the new 2024 epic:

"This evening, I had the chance to attend the premiere of 'Dune Part II' Well, I'm not going to lie to you, quite simply: I'm very grateful to be alive just to see this, to have the chance to see a film like this, it's difficult to describe. What a movie."

Matteo Sapin kept his reaction short and sweet, calling Dune: Part 2 "just as impressive as Part 1, if not more so."

@Siphano wished "the best of luck" to any sci-fi movies being released over "the next decade" due to the bar being set so high with Dune: Part 2.

"I wish all future science fiction films the best of luck for the next decade, as this one sets the bar so high. Truly exceptional."

@CineHDFR described Dune: Part 2 as "powerful and epic," unable to comprehend what he saw on the big screen:

"'Dune 2' is powerful and epic! There's so much happening, it's an apotheosis on every level. I can't believe what I just experienced."

How High Is Dune: Part 2's Ceiling?

Considering the success Denis Villeneuve had with the first part of his Dune story, Dune: Part 2 should have ample opportunity to be a big success upon its debut.

2021's Dune grossed an impressive $402 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo) after debuting in October 2021, having to face the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in a way its successor gets to avoid.

This film is confirmed to explore new locations across and beyond Arrakis, giving fans a look at new and visually stunning landscapes behind expected solid performances from stars like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

And with Dune: Part 2 serving as one of the first major blockbuster movies of 2024 ahead of other expected hit movies like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, this franchise should have a chance to hit big with minimal competition in its way.

Dune: Part 2 arrives in theaters on Friday, March 1.