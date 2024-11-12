Don't Come Home Netflix Ending Explained

Netflix's Thai drama Don't Come Home built plenty of mystery and intrigue across its six episodes, and the story ended hugely.

After Varee escaped her abusive marriage with her daughter Min, the pair fleed to her mother Panida's old home, only to become stuck within a time loop.

How Did Netflix's Don't Come Home End?

Netflix

Ultimately, the game-changing twist of Don't Come Home's ending came with the revelation that Varee and Min are, in fact, the same person.

Min Meets Panida in the '90s

The series revealed that Varee's science-minded mother Panida had been successful in inventing a time machine. However, her struggles in working the machine left anomalies throughout the old family home, including a portal in the closet of Min's room.

After Min was approached by a ghostly figure and the furniture began to supernaturally float, she fled into her closet, only to fall through an anomaly and be taken to the 1990s.

It was then that she met Panida, who had always prioritized science over her family. But after her husband and daughter Varee died in a car accident, Panida became focused on time travel to reunite with her daughter once more.

Varee Travels to the Past

Panida began to raise Min, but the complications began when Varee similarly fell through the anomaly to the past and encountered her mother and daughter.

However, as Panida was skeptical of Varee's claim of being her daughter and resented her attempts to take Min back, she trapped her within her time machine.

While Varee was able to escape the machine, she ended up in a fight with Panida that culminated in her death after being thrown to the ground floor and having a chandelier land on her face, causing burn damage.

The deceased Varee lived on in spiritual form in search of her lost daughter, taking on a ghost-like presence that would one day scare Min in her bedroom, prompting her escape to the past.

From here, Panida took Min to Bangkok and raised her under the name Varee. Years later, Min (now called Varee) entered an abusive marriage and had a daughter called Min, with whom she would flee to their family home.

And, as such, the endless cycle of Don't Come Home continues, as Varee, Min, and the mysterious ghost, all continue to be the very same person...

Don't Come Home is streaming now on Netflix.

