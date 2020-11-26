Former Doctor Strange 2 Director Scott Derrickson Says He's Very Happy With Departure Decision

Marvel Studios has more announced projects ahead of them than ever before in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though most of these new movies and Disney+ series have been confirmed to be in development for nearly a year and a half at this point, Disney and Marvel have already had to handle their fair share of changes and adjustments behind the scenes before Phase 4 even debuts.

In January of this year, Scott Derrickson departed the director's chair for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson's role on the movie was reduced to that of an executive producer, and Sam Raimi, who is well known for directing Sony's original Spider-Man trilogy, took over directorial duties shortly thereafter.

Ten months after his exit, Derrickson has taken to social media to reaffirm that this was the right move.

NEWS

In a new release on Twitter, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson reassured fans that he is very happy with his decision to not direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Phase 4 of the MCU. The director shared the following words while discussing some of his upcoming work:

I’m not an MCU source anymore. I’m just a distant Executive Producer on (the great) Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel— a choice I made and am hella happy with. I’m now making Joe Hill's "The Black Phone" for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Studios, adapeted by C. Robert Cargill.

I'm now making Joe Hill's The Black Phone for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, adapted by me & C. Robert Cargill.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Scott Derrickson helped bring a new level of excitement with his first MCU directorial job as Doctor Strange captivated audiences with Benedict Cumberbatch in the leading role. After Derrickson's film ushered in a new level of mind-blowing visuals and ended up earning a $678 million box office return, the director decided to part ways with the sequel after reported creative differences with Marvel Studios, although no specific details have been revealed.

Thankfully, Derrickson still seems to be a "distant" producer on this highly anticipated sequel as Sam Raimi takes on the daunting role of director. The original Doctor Strange helped set up an entirely new world of magic and mysticism within the MCU, which Derrickson played a huge part in delivering, and the Sorcerer Supreme's role in the MCU looks set to continue to expand moving into Phase 4.

Benedict Cumberbatch will not only play a role in his own sequel, but also next year's Spider-Man 3 as he teams up with Peter Parker in a movie that is rumored to provide a larger dive into the multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will then arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022, allowing the MCU multiverse to completely take over the franchise for the foreseeable future.