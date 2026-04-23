Jon Favreau pitched the idea for The Mandalorian to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in 2017, while he was in the middle of directing The Lion King. Officially hired in March 2018, he had already written four episodes before signing a contract. When Kennedy connected him with Dave Filoni, the two combined Favreau's lone-gunslinger concept with Filoni's deep knowledge of Star Wars history, and The Mandalorian was born. The show debuted on Disney+ on November 12, 2019, and quickly became the streaming service's flagship title, with the Force-sensitive infant Grogu becoming a full-blown pop culture phenomenon.

Favreau was one of the best things to happen to Disney's Star Wars, and seven years into his tenure, he appears to be eyeing the exit. Speaking about the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, during a Disney event, the director strongly suggested the upcoming theatrical film could mark the end of his run in a galaxy far, far away: "I've been working on Star Wars now for seven years," he said, "and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I'm working on."

He did not say outright that The Mandalorian and Grogu is his last project. But that word, "culmination", gives us a clue of where the director's mind is at. It describes an endpoint, the top of a long climb rather than a rest stop along the way.

What Favreau leaves behind, if he does leave, is substantial. He created The Mandalorian from scratch and served as executive producer for every series that followed in what fans call the MandoVerse: The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. He also wrote the scripts for a planned fourth season of The Mandalorian alongside Filoni, completing them by February 2023 before the Hollywood labor disputes stalled production entirely.

When Lucasfilm eventually decided to convert those plans into a feature film rather than another streaming season, Favreau took the director's chair. The Mandalorian and Grogu, is set to open in theaters on May 22, and it marks Star Wars' return to cinemas for the first time since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

What Will The Star Wars Franchise Look Like If Jon Favreau Leaves?

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Dave Filoni is now president of Lucasfilm, a title he took on in January alongside co-president Lynwen Brennan. His creative grip on the franchise is total, and the upcoming slate makes it pretty clear where the franchise is headed. Ahsoka Season 2 arrives on Disney+ later this year, and Filoni is attached to a crossover film that has lingered for some time now but could still happen. So yeah, the franchise moves forward regardless of whether Favreau is involved.

However, the director's absence would mean Star Wars might lose one of the elements that really worked for it. Favreau was the one who made the Mandoverse accessible and easy to digest. The Mandalorian worked in its early seasons because the premise was simple, and even folks who weren’t into Star Wars that much could enjoy it. Though the spinoffs that followed him gradually forgot that lesson. Still, there's no denying how much Star Wars benefited from Favreau's input.

If he leaves, the franchise will definitely miss that. Filoni is a gifted storyteller, and there's no doubt Star Wars will be just fine without his buddy by his side. However, if we're being honest, his instincts run deep into the mythology, and he gives too much homework like the high school Maths teacher we all didn’t like. That works for the fanbase that has followed every series since The Clone Wars.

It is less certain whether it reaches the broader audience that Favreau pulled in. Lucasfilm will need someone to fill that gap, a voice that can keep Star Wars stories grounded and broadly watchable. Right now, there is no obvious candidate lined up to do it when Favreau is not around, but that could always change.