Disney Omits 5 Major Princesses from Their Official 2025 Lineup

Disney+'s LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite didn't include five major Disney princesses from the official 2025 lineup. The 23-minute animated special follows a crossover story featuring eight Disney princesses who team up against Beauty and the Beast villain, Gaston, after he plans to take over all of the kingdoms alongside other major antagonists, namely Ursula, Jafar, Sir Hiss, and the Evil Queen.

This special serves as the sequel to 2023's LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, and it reunites some of the iconic Disney voice actors, such as Jodi Benson, Auli'i Cravalho, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Hale, and Richard White.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite premiered on Disney+ on August 25, 2025.

Every Major Disney Princess in Disney+'s New LEGO Special

Ariel

Disney+

Ariel is a mermaid princess who debuted in 1989's The Little Mermaid. While she is the youngest daughter of King Triton (aka the ruler of the underwater kingdom), Ariel has a secret desire to become a human due to his fascination with the human world.

Although she makes a deal with Ursula to become a human in exchange for her beautiful voice, she eventually regains it and overcomes her schemes. The movie ends with Ariel permanently becoming a human with the help of her father.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite showed Ariel going up against Ursula again, but they are not alone because they have their respective teams to back them up.

Moana

Disney+

One of the leading figures in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite is Moana, and she showcases her combat skills by helping her team of princesses defeat Gaston and his allies. Moana's leadership in the LEGO special is a testament to her extraordinary courage and bravery from her animated movie.

By saving her people from the lava monster Te Kã and restoring the heart of Te Fiti, Moana cemented herself in her rightful place in the Disney Princess lineup while adding diversity due to her Polynesian roots.

Tiana

Disney+

Tiana made her first appearance in 2009's The Princess and the Frog. While initially starting as a hardworking waitress, Tiana gained royalty through her marriage to Prince Naveen of Maldonia after helping him break the curse of transforming into a frog.

In LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, Tiana uses her resourcefulness and hopeful mentality to unite the princesses and convince them never to give up in their fight against the united Disney villains led by Gaston.

Rapunzel

Disney+

Another major Disney princess who is part of the main lineup in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite is Rapunzel, the protagonist of 2010’s Tangled. She is a princess by birth due to being the daughter of the King and Queen of Corona.

Rapunzel has magical hair in which she uses to defend herself and as a means of navigation during her stint in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite. Her creativeness and resourcefulness becomes an essential part in the team’s strategy to take down Gaston, his fellow villain, and ultimately, Chernabog (the bog monster).

Snow White

Disney+

At the center of the story in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite is Snow White. As the first-ever Disney Princess (who made her debut in 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), it makes sense that the LEGO special gives Snow White an expanded role.

Snow White is the first to learn about Gaston’s evil plans and she eventually informs her fellow princesses about the danger the kingdom will endure.

Snow White also plays a vital role in asking the Mirror to recruit more princesses and is responsible for rallying the team to not lose hope amid the chaos they are about to face. After defeating Gaston and the Chernabog, she spearheads the kingdom’s rebuilding efforts.

Aurora

Disney+

Aurora, the protagonist of 1959’s Sleeping Beauty, is the daughter of King Stefan and Queen Leah. She is a princess by birth, and her royal lineage was the reason why her chief villain, Maleficent, targeted her in the first place.

Aurora was not originally part of the core lineup of LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, but the Mirror on the Wall (via Snow White) summoned her to help her fellow princesses in their looming clash with old and new foes. The Mirror pointed out that Aurora’s “unbridled energy will bring the thunder” in the upcoming fight.

Belle

Disney+

Given that Gaston is the chief villain of LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, it makes perfect sense that Belle is included in the lineup, considering their original rivalry in Beauty and the Beast. Although she starts as a commoner, Belle becomes a princess after marrying the Beast (who is revealed to be a prince before the curse).

The Mirror summoned Belle for the mission due to her familiarity with Gaston, noting that “her mind most of all will defeat Gaston when villains come to call.”

True enough, Belle used her wit and creativeness in helping the princesses create a plan to subdue Gaston. Her compassion and empathetic nature toward commoners later became a driving force in rebuilding the village that was torn apart by Chernabog.

Cinderella

Disney+

Cinderella is the second-ever Disney Princess after she married Prince Charming In 1950’s Cinderella. She is known for her resilience and being the personification of hope after enduring hardships from her evil stepmother and stepsisters.

Cinderella was also summoned by the Mirror to help Snow White and the others in their looming clash with Gaston‘s sinister forces. The Mirror described Cinderella as being “resourceful and compassionate,” which are the traits needed to overcome the evil that lies in the upcoming fight.

She is integral in helping the princesses in mapping out a plan to create a mock sunrise to weaken the newly-emerged bog monster known as Chernabog. The plan worked and they were able to turn the monster into a powerless bat.

The 5 Disney Princesses LEGO's Latest Disney Special Omitted

Jasmine

Disney+

It is unusual that Jasmine, a Disney Princess introduced in 1992’s Aladdin, did not appear in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, considering that one of the enemies featured in the special is Jafar. Despite that, Jafar acknowledged Jasmine’s absence during one of the confrontations:

Jafar: ”You’ll be wishing you had a magic carpet… Oh, is Jasmine not here?”

Jasmine is a princess by birth because she is the daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah in Aladdin. Her royal lineage continued after getting married to Aladdin (who becomes a prince thanks to the Genie’s magic) at the end of the movie.

Pocahontas

Disney+

Pocahontas made her debut in 1995’s Pocahontas. She is part of the official Disney Princess lineup because she has ties to royalty due to being the daughter of Chief Powhatan.

It remains to be seen why Pocahontas didn’t show up or even get summoned by the Mirror on the wall to help her fellow Disney Princesses in their fight against Gaston and the other villains. It’s possible she was excluded because she has no direct ties to the special’s chief villains, or it might be due to its limited runtime.

Merida

Disney+

Merida was first introduced in 2012’s Brave from Pixar. She is the daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor of DunBroch. Merida became prominent as a Disney Princess due to her incredible courage, determination, and bravery. She is also a skilled warrior who has an expertise in archery.

While Merida didn’t appear at all in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, she is still considered one of the core 13 Disney Princesses. She also made history by being Pixar’s first female protagonist, and her incredible on-screen portrayal allowed her to become a role model for the young generation.

Raya

Disney+

Raya is the most recent character who earned the right to be part of Disney’s official Disney Princess lineup in 2025 after she made her debut in 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon. She is the daughter of Chief Benja of the Heart tribe in Kumandra, making her a princess by birth.

As a heroic figure who exhibits extreme lengths of courage and bravery, Raya is an ideal role model for the young generation, especially after enduring a worthwhile journey in her film that forever transformed her as a person.

Similar to the likes of Mulan, Merida, and even Moana, Raya represents a new breed of Disney Princess that stands out more due to her action-hero persona because she can overcome any challenge thrown at her.

It’s quite unfortunate that Raya was not included in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite because her inclusion would’ve benefited the character by reminding viewers that she is an official Disney Princess. Her undeniable expertise with action should’ve also been an added boost for the team.

Mulan

Disney+

Mulan first appeared in 1998’s Mulan, and her inclusion as a Disney Princess is unique in more ways than one. She has no royal lineage and is not married into a royal family. Instead, Disney considers her a Disney Princess because of her extraordinary heroic act of saving China from the Hun Invasion.

It would’ve been a powerful message of diversity to include Mulan in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite, but many would agree that her inclusion could mean that the villains will be easily defeated due to her expertise in battle.

