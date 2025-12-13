Disney+ Makes MCU History With Thanos' Return In Phase 6 Show

The Mad Titan, Thanos, remains arguably the most influential villain in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite his demise in Avengers: Endgame. His presence defined the entire Infinity Saga, and years later, his shadow is poised to influence the Multiverse Saga in a way no other antagonist has managed so far. Thanos will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series, VisionQuest, securing a milestone that establishes him as the villain with the most appearances in post-Endgame projects.

This development confirms the villain's fifth project appearance in the Multiverse Saga, surpassing the previous record held by the cunning puppet master, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The Mad Titan's ongoing presence, achieved primarily through variant realities, memories, and alternate timelines, proves that the effects of the Blip and the Titan's actions remain a central trauma in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

The confirmation of Thanos’ appearance in VisionQuest comes from initial reports and trailers, which indicate he will feature in the form of a traumatic memory or visual flashback. The series focuses on White Vision’s struggle to reconcile his restored memories, and this journey inevitably includes the brutal moment Thanos ripped the Mind Stone from his head in Avengers: Infinity War.

By appearing in VisionQuest, which is set for a 2026 release, Thanos reaches five post-Endgame project credits, firmly placing him atop the list of recurring antagonists in the Multiverse Saga.

Thanos Dethrones Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Marvel Studios

This new milestone officially dethrones the current, and far more actively scheming, queen of MCU cameos, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Val has been systematically collecting key anti-heroes and disillusioned military assets since Phase 4, positioning herself as a darker, government-aligned counterpoint to Nick Fury.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s project count stands at four, having completed her recruitment drive leading up to the theatrical release of Thunderbolts in 2025. Her debut occurred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, where she recruited John Walker.

She followed this immediately with an appearance in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, setting Yelena Belova on a mission targeting Hawkeye. Val’s power grew substantially when she returned in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing her new role as the Director of the CIA. Her fourth appearance, as the handler and puppet master of the anti-hero team in Thunderbolts, marked the culmination of her Phase 5 arc.

Every Project Thanos Has Featured in Post-Endgame

What If...? Season 1

Marvel Animation

The animated series What If...? was the first project to bring the Titan back after Endgame, exploring alternate paths for the character. The most notable instance showed a Thanos variant who joined the Ravagers, taught peace by T'Challa's Star-Lord, demonstrating a more complicated, albeit still ruthless, version.

This variant directly challenged the idea that the Mad Titan’s quest for genocide was an inescapable destiny, positing that kindness could change even the most dedicated nihilist. The episode forced viewers to consider nature versus nurture, using Thanos as the ultimate moral litmus test.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thanos was visually referenced when Doctor Strange and America Chavez visited Earth-838. In this universe, the Titan was decisively defeated during their version of Infinity War, meaning the Blip never occurred. The Earth-838 heroes, including Professor X, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel (Maria Rambeau), Captain Carter, and Baron Mordo, were successful where the Earth-616 Avengers had initially failed.

The Illuminati revealed their victory was achieved through the cunning and sacrifice of their own Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, who utilized the forbidden power of the Book of Vishanti to turn Thanos' own weapon against him, killing the Titan.

What If...? Season 2

Marvel Animation

The second season of What If...? continued to utilize the Titan's intimidating presence. In this new batch of stories, further Thanos variants were introduced, ensuring the animated anthology kept his threat level relevant across the multiverse's ever-expanding canvas.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

The horrific Disney+ series, Marvel Zombies, which was released in Fall 2025, solidified Thanos' return in a non-live-action format by featuring him as a terrifying undead variant. The Zombie Titan appeared as one of the major threats still lurking in the apocalyptic, infected timeline.

Other Recurring Multiverse Saga Villains

Beyond the two leaders, several other antagonists from the Infinity Saga have made significant returns or variant appearances, establishing a diverse, recurring rogues' gallery for the Multiverse Saga.

Abomination (Emil Blonsky)

Marvel Studios

Emil Blonsky, played by Tim Roth, has made one of the most surprising transitions in the Multiverse Saga. His initial return was a brief cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting Wong in a cage match. He then featured prominently in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he claimed to be reformed, running a self-help retreat until his parole was violated.

Blonsky reprised his role in the theatrical feature Captain America: Brave New World, where he was once again a serious antagonistic force related to the return of the villain known as The Leader. He also appeared as a zombie variant in the animated series Marvel Zombies.

Loki

Marvel Television

Though he has matured into a complex anti-hero and savior of the Multiverse, the 2012 variant of Loki began the Saga as a clear antagonist. His story spans two seasons of his self-titled show (Loki Season 1 and Season 2), where he dealt with the TVA and the threat of Kang variants.

His third project was a post-credits scene appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where he appeared alongside Mobius in the early 1900s, observing the Kang variant known as Victor Timely. He also appeared in an alternate timeline in What If...?.

John Walker (U.S. Agent)

Marvel Studios

The disillusioned former Captain America, John Walker, has been a consistent presence. His journey began in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, where he was stripped of the Captain America mantle and recruited by Val. He secured a core role in Thunderbolts, where he operated as the government's official U.S. Agent. Like many recurring characters, his animated variants were featured in both What If...? and Marvel Zombies, bringing his four-project count to completion.

Kingpin (Wilson Fisk)

Marvel Television

Vincent D'Onofrio's intimidating return as the Kingpin defined the street-level corner of the MCU. His empire initially connected him to the events of Hawkeye as the mastermind behind Maya Lopez's motivations before he returned as the main antagonist in Echo, establishing his criminal ties to the city.

He then served as the primary villain in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, where he successfully ran for and was elected Mayor of New York City, implementing an anti-vigilante agenda.

Agatha Harkness

Marvel Television

The powerful witch first featured as the true villain of WandaVision, where she manipulated Wanda to steal her power before being trapped in the identity of Agnes. She then appeared as an alternate-timeline variant in the What If...? Season 2 episode "What If... Agatha Went to Hollywood?", exploring her manipulative nature during the Golden Age.

She secured her third spot by headlining her own highly praised solo series, Agatha All Along, where she broke out of Wanda's spell and embarked on the Witches' Road.