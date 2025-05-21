Before the 2025 live-action Lilo and Stitch remake hits the big screen, Disney+ is celebrating its debut with a special look at the movie in streaming form. Giving fans a new take on the hit 2002 Disney animated feature, the titular blue alien and Hawaiian youngster are set to embark on a revamped version of their original adventure this summer.

Disney+ released a special look at the 2025 live-action Lilo and Stitch movie ahead of the film's June release. Clocking in at 3 minutes and 24 seconds long, the new addition to Disney+ shows off a near-full scene from the remake and a short new trailer at the end, teasing more of what to expect from Disney's latest big-screen efforts.

The clip shows the moment when Lilo and Stitch first meet in the pet shelter after Stitch lands on Earth. The little blue creature is still in his full alien form at the start of the clip (four arms and antennae in his head) before he transforms into a more dog-like being and does his best to pass for a canine in front of Maia Kealoha's Lilo.

Following a quick bonding moment, Lilo decides she wants to bring Stitch home with her, all while the shelter receptionist tries to convince Lilo that this is a bad idea. Later, fans see another trailer for the movie, featuring many of Lilo and Stitch's main cast members and characters as a few key moments from the story are teased.

Initially meant for a Disney+ release, Lilo & Stitch is now only days away from its debut in theaters on Friday, May 23. The film tells the story of an alien experiment from outer space who crash-lands on Earth, coming into contact with a young Hawaiian girl and finding a family for the first time. It stars Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani), Hannah Waddingham (Grand Councilwoman), Zach Galifianakis (Jumba), Billy Magnussen (Pleakley), and Courtney Vance (Cobra Bubbles).

When Will 2025 Lilo and Stitch Live-Action Movie Release on Disney+?

While Lilo and Stitch was initially developed as a Disney+ exclusive, Disney quickly pivoted to give it the same theatrical run as many of its past live-action remakes. However, considering how good reviews have been for the remake thus far, Disney is likely to keep Lilo and Stitch as a theatrical exclusive for the foreseeable future.

Looking at recent releases, Disney's Moana 2 had a 105-day gap between its theatrical and Disney+ releases. Considering the sequel grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, far outdoing its 2016 predecessor, the studio is hoping to replicate those results moving forward.

Disney saw similar results with 2024's Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed over $720 million globally and came close to Moana 2's theatrical-to-streaming timeframe with a 96-day gap until it hit Disney+.

For Lilo and Stitch, assuming it performs well in theaters, it could come close to the 100-day gap both Mufasa and Moana 2 had before their streaming debuts. Should that happen, it would most likely debut on Disney+ sometime near the end of August 2025 or the beginning of September 2025.