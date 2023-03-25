Miss Minutes actor Tara Strong responded to the rumors circulating that her character would be making an appearance in Deadpool 3.

The highly anticipated threequel starring Ryan Reynolds is rumored to involve Multiversal shenanigans befitting the MCU's current Multiverse Saga.

Beyond that, Reynolds himself has greeted the Time Variance Authority's signature clock logo with a cordial "Hello, Miss Minutes," which was preceded by rumors of the TVA's involvement in the film.

If the Multiverse connections rumored are in fact true, that would certainly put Deadpool on the TVA's radar — and therefore, loop in Miss Minutes in the process.

In light of all the rumors, Strong offered her two-cents in an interview at FAN EXPO Cleveland.

Will Miss Minutes Show Up In Deadpool 3?

Marvel

During an interview with Agents of Fandom (AoF) at FAN EXPO Cleveland, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes) revealed that as far as she knows, she is not yet set to have a role in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise despite rumors claiming such.

The actress admitted that she "wouldn't tell you if [she] knew," but doesn't actually know. Though she did say that she is "certainly down to do it:"

AoF: "There's been a lot of rumors flying around about, maybe, Miss Minutes showing up alongside a certain Ryan Reynolds..." Strong: "I saw that online like today, right? Honestly, I wouldn't tell you if I knew, but from what I know, I don't know anything about that yet. Haven't heard anything. But I'm certainly down to do it, I think that would be fun."

Then, Strong jokingly discussed wanting to see a movie dedicated to the character, saying "she definitely needs her own movie:"

Q: "How cool would that be, seeing Miss Minutes on the big screen in a big movie like that?" Strong: "She definitely needs her own movie."

Is It Actually "Bye, Y'all" For Miss Minutes?

Strong said herself that if she knew about any potential cameo, she would keep her mouth shut about it. This is no surprise to Marvel fans who are used to actors not revealing all they actually know about their own character's future projects (Andrew Garfield, for instance).

As such, it is always possible that Strong does know something, and is making good on her word to not tell fans.

However, even if she isn't keeping a known cameo secret, this may not be the end for the infamous clock. Loki's second season is just around the corner, and it would be no surprise to see Strong return as Miss Minutes at least once during the season.

Additionally, with Loki and Mobius showing up at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, fans now know that the TVA could truly crop up anywhere. And where the TVA goes, so inevitably does Miss Minutes.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.