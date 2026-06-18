DC Studios Just Confirmed Its 5th Villain-Led Project

DC Studios isn't shying away from darker stories, announcing its fifth villain-led project already. Of course, the next two summers will be all about the good guys. Supergirl is heading to theaters soon and looks ready to hold its own against a few juggernauts at the box office. Man of Tomorrow will follow in 2027, bringing together Superman and his arch-enemy, Lex Luthor, for a battle against the terrifying android Brainiac.

The Man of Steel and Luthor sure have the makings of the DCU's biggest odd couple. However, they're about to face some competition from an unlikely source. While appearing on the Supergirl red carpet, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran was asked about the company's upcoming projects (via Good Nerd). He talked at length about The Brave and the Bold, but he also mentioned what he called "the Gorilla Grodd show."

DC Studios

What Safran was referring to was the Jimmy Olsen spinoff series, which has reportedly gone by a couple of different names. The mockumentary-style show will see the Superman character investigate crimes around the world, with Gorilla Grodd, who appeared briefly in Creature Commandos, being one of his targets. But Safran sure made it sound like Grodd is primed to have a major role in the series, even potentially taking the top spot from Olsen.

Grodd is one of DC's most intelligent characters, being the product of government experiments, and he's got a long comic book history. He also made plenty of appearances in The CW's The Flash, so the spotlight isn't anything new for him. It's just going to take some work to make him and Olsen a believable pair, as it's hard to find any common ground between them.

Fortunately, Safran and his fellow co-CEO, James Gunn, know a thing or two about peeling back the layers of their villains, especially when they're leading the charge and not hanging out in the background.

DCU Projects Headlined By Bad Guys

Peacemaker

DC Studios

Gunn came out of the gate swinging with his first DC project, The Suicide Squad. Featuring a brand-new lineup of troublemakers, the movie provided a platform to the likes of Ratcatcher and Bloodsport. The real standout addition, though, was Peacemaker, who killed Rick Flag Jr. in an attempt to keep a lid on Amanda Waller's transgressions.

Murdering an American hero put Christopher Smith on a path to redemption in his solo series, Peacemaker. Season 2 of the HBO Max show, released under the DCU umbrella, saw the titular character and his group of pals try to avoid Rick Flag Sr., the new leader of ARGUS, who was hell-bent on getting revenge.

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Before Flag Sr. let vengeance consume him, he was cleaning up Waller's mess in the animated series Creature Commandos. With Task Force X out of commission, a new group of villains had to discover how working for the government wasn't all it was cracked up to be. The Bride took charge as her team travelled to Pokolistan to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic from the sorceress Circe.

Creature Commandos' seven-episode first season provided backstories for each of its major characters, with each one being more tragic than the last. Despite a dark ending, Season 1's finale teased a future for the team, one that might see them make the jump to live-action.

Clayface

DC Studios

One DC villain that's already leaving animation behind is Clayface, who played a small role in Creature Commandos, putting a beating on Flag Sr. Whether the 2026 movie will feature the same version of the character remains to be seen. In any case, Clayface is going to take the character to places he's never been before.

The movie focuses on Matt Hagen, a struggling actor who loses everything after being attacked with a knife. Horror icons James Watkins and Mike Flanagan intend to take that premise and run with it, unleashing what's sure to be DC Studios' most terrifying project to date.

Deathstroke & Bane Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

As Clayface prepares to get his big break on the big screen, two other Batman villains are searching for redemption. A Deathstroke and Bane team-up movie is in the works at DC Studios, and Peacemaker director Greg Mottola is reportedly looking to helm the project (via Deadline).

While there is no clear connection between the Terminator and his future scene partner, hating the Dark Knight might be enough to bring them together. There's also a chance their future depends on the Salvation storyline set up in Peacemaker Season 2.

Bonus: The Penguin

DC Studios

Matt Reeves clearly doesn't like to share; he's shot down the idea of his Bat-Verse crossing over with the DCU multiple times. However, DC Studios is still the one cutting the checks, which means The Penguin, which he produced, is eligible for this list.

A spin-off of The Batman, the HBO Max series sent Oz Cobb on a mission to fill the void in Gotham City's underworld. Oz lied, stole, and killed his way to the top, ending the series with the mayor's office on his radar. His adventures will have to continue on the big screen, though, because The Penguin reportedly won't return for a second season.