DC's Hitman Superhero TV Show: First Details on Scrapped Series (Exclusive)

Dean Lorey, the creator of Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, revealed that he was once developing a show for DC Comics' Hitman.

Many probably do not know of Hitman aka Tommy Monaghan, a fringe character from DC Comics. The anti-hero was first introduced in 1993 as part of the Bloodlines event.

Tommy is a highly talented assassin from Gotham City who also happens to have a small dash of superpowers, including telepathy and X-ray vision. Due to his powers, he specializes in completing hits targeting metahumans and supernatural beings, which has led him to numerous encounters with Batman, Superman, and other major heroes over the years.

There Was Almost a DC Comics Hitman Series

DC Comics

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim this Summer, executive producer Dean Lorey revealed that he once produced a DC Comics Hitman series. This was when Lorey promoted the then-upcoming Max series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which received positive reviews from critics.

When talking about how Kite-Man features several Hitman characters in the show, the filmmaker revealed how he previously "developed with Garth Ennis' version of it for Syfy," but it was scrapped:

"Also, because we established the bar Noonan's, that sort of naturally led to some Hitman characters. And I had been a fan of Hitman for a long time and, in fact, developed with Garth Ennis' version of it for Syfy that never went forward. And so that's where a lot of the Hitman characters sort of came from. Moe and Joe double and Shawn Noonan and Six-Pack, and all of that."

Is Hitman a Natural Fit for James Gunn's New DCU?

James Gunn does love his obscure comic characters. And, now that he’s co-leading DC Studios, the likelihood of Hitman seeing a proper adaptation is higher than it probably has been for a long time.

Kite Man creator Dean Lorey confirmed to The Direct that James Gunn and his team love the new Harley Quinn animated spinoff series—which bodes well for Hitman since so many of its characters play a consistent role in the project.

Gunn already has the perfect place to bring some of these characters into live action if he wanted to: Peacemaker Season 2 (reportedly set for release in 2025). While the story of the new episodes remains shrouded in mystery, introducing a bunch of characters from Hitman would work flawlessly.

They could either be goofy friends or casual enemies of John Cena’s Peacemaker. While that Syfy show may be long dead, perhaps this would be the next best thing.

Hopefully, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! receives more seasons so fans can see these Hitman characters in the future.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is streaming on Max.