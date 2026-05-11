DC's Clayface Movie Just Became the Most Important DCU Release This Year

DC's Clayface movie is one of the most talked-about projects on the DCU's release calendar this year, and the conversation around it just got more interesting. The film is the third theatrical entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DCU, following Superman in 2025 and Supergirl, which releases on June 26. It is also one of the riskiest projects on the slate because it's an R-rated body horror film about a Batman villain, made on a mid-tier budget. Additionally, it happens to be in a universe that hasn’t introduced its own Batman yet. For a studio still trying to prove what its new era can sustain, that is a lot of pressure on one release.

After the first trailer arrived, Clayface became the most important DCU release of the year. The teaser made it clear that Gunn is putting out a hard horror film, and the movie will be nothing like any other DCU project. The film is led by Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen and directed by James Watkins from a Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini script. Whether it works at the box office on October 23 will decide how much room DC Studios has to keep making movies that look nothing like Superman.

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Watch the Clayface teaser back-to-back with anything else from the new DCU, and the gap in difference is obvious. The Clayface trailer opens on Hagen in a hospital bed, face wrapped in bloody bandages after a knife attack. A scientist injects him with something experimental. His features start to change, and by the closing shot, he is in a bathtub wiping his own face off like wet plaster.

Gunn has called Clayface psychological, body horror, and gross. Safran also said Hagen's story is in some ways more terrifying than what audiences got with characters like Joker and Penguin. The trailer earns those descriptions with the way it depicts Hagen's horrific transformation.

Why Is Clayface the Most Important DCU Release of 2026?

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Clayface is the only film on the DCU slate for which general audiences lack a fair idea about its lead character. Supergirl is a Kara Zor-El blockbuster with a recognizable hero. Lanterns is a Green Lantern series on HBO Max with Kyle Chandler. People know how to feel about both before the lights go down. Clayface does not have that built-in audience. This film is basically asking ticket buyers to show up for a body horror film about a Batman villain most casual viewers cannot name. There isn’t much of a safety net, but the low budget likely softens the risk.

The result Clayface pulls in matters a lot. If the film finds an audience, Gunn's pitch that the DCU can work in different genres stops being a talking point and becomes a fact. The studio earns the right to keep greenlighting smaller, stranger projects like the long-anticipated Swamp Thing horror film, or any darker pitch sitting in development.

If Clayface flops, everything changes, and executives stop taking those swings and stick with Superman, Batman, and the heroes already pulling in crowds. If we’re to see more unique DCU projects, Clayface needs to knock it out of the park when it arrives in theaters on October 23. Given the reported $40 million budget, it'll be a big surprise if the film doesn’t turn in a massive profit, though.