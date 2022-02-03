DC Celebrates The Batman Movie With 9 Gorgeous New Covers

The Batman is set to give fans a fresh new take on DC's Dark Knight, with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne leading the way as Gotham's new protector. The upcoming DCEU film is directed by Matt Reeves, and it follows Bruce's story in his second year as the Caped Crusader. Joining Pattinson in the movie is a stellar cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

The anticipation surrounding The Batman has been high ever since its first trailer premiered during DC FanDome 2020. The hype was further amplified when marketing for the film ramped up in the weeks leading to its premiere.

So far, Warner Bros. and DC have released a series of posters for the film, shining the spotlight on key characters like Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. In addition, several interviews from the cast and Reeves also shed some light on the film's storyline and its behind-the-scenes aspects.

Now, a unique wave of promotional material for The Batman has been unveiled.

The Batman's Marketing Ramps Up

DC, via Comicbook, officially unveiled a new batch of variant covers featuring the characters from Matt Reeves' The Batman.

The official description on DC's website mentioned that different comic book artists contributed art that "perfectly captures the intense and moody feel" that is consistent with Reeves' vision of Bruce Wayne's upcoming adventure:

"Just in time for the release of Warner Bros. Pictures' The Batman, from visionary filmmaker Matt Reeves, DC is releasing a series of variant covers to comics on sale in March featuring art inspired by the highly anticipated feature film. A host of fan-favorite comic book artists have contributed art that perfectly captures the intense and moody feel consistent with Reeves' vision of Bruce Wayne's first foray as Gotham City's Dark Knight."

Simone Bianchi's Harley Quinn #13 puts a new spin on The Batman by highlighting the Dark Knight, Catwoman, Penguin, and a menacing look at the Riddler:

Simone Bianchi

Riccardo Federici pits Robert Pattinson's Batman and Paul Dano's Riddler against each other in his variant cover for Nightwing #90:

Riccardo Federici

Batman stands tall in Ben Oliver's variant cover for Justice League #74:

Ben Oliver

Catwoman takes the spotlight in Jenny Frison's cover for Catwoman #41:

Jenny Frison

The Caped Crusader is ready to strike in Rafael Albuquerque's variant cover for Batman: The Knight #3:

Rafael Albuquerque

Batman and his Batmobile are front and center in Puppeteer Lee's cover for Detective Comics #1056:

Puppeteer Lee

Batman is ready to go to war with his Batcycle in Jonboy Meyers' cover for Batgirls #4:

Jonboy Meyers

Carlos D'Anda's cover for Batman: Killing Time #1 provides a stunning look at Gotham's protector:

Carlos D'Anda

Batman looks over Gotham in Lee Bermejo's cover for Batman #121:

Lee Bermejo

All issues and variant covers are now available for pre-order in participating comic-book stores.

The Batman's All-Star Ensemble

This latest batch of variant covers for The Batman offers a fresh preview of the film while also giving veteran comic book artists a chance to showcase their talent.

The different variant covers give a variety of unique designs to The Batman, blending the comic book aesthetics of the character and its live-action design. It also features a beautiful showcase of the film's gritty aspects.

Robert Pattinson previously teased what's unique about his version of Bruce Wayne, saying that "he's not really a socialite at all." Some of the covers lean toward Pattinson's statement, with several designs showcasing the Dark Knight front and center.

An impressive look at The Batman's ensemble of characters also gave a tease of what to expect in the film's storyline. Given that it has been reported that The Batman's runtime would be 2 hours and 56 minutes, it's safe to assume that a balancing act for each character's arc will occur, thus enriching its mysterious narrative.

All in all, these variant covers should boost the hype for The Batman as it inches closer to its premiere.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters on March 4, 2022.