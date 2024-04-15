Who Is Dave Register? 4 Things to Know About Fallout Actor

From his theater background to his hometown, there's much to know about Amazon Prime Video's Fallout star, Dave Register.

Based on the popular gaming franchise from Bethesda, Fallout is a post-apocalyptic television series where Register plays Chet, the cousin of Ella Purnell's Lucy who leaves Vault 33 to search for her father in the wasteland of Los Angeles.

[ Full Cast of Fallout TV Show 2024 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos) ]

4 Facts About Fallout's Dave Register

Prime Video

Dave Register Graduated from Columbia University

Hailing from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Dave Register graduated from Columbia University School of the Arts in the 2015 Acting Class.

Columbia claims the program provides grads with the tools needed for theater and on-screen roles, and since graduating, Register has credits in both mediums.

However, going to school in New York proved to be a learning experience for the actor in more ways than one.

In a video for the university, he recalled "falling prey to a number of street hustlers" and being fully confident that "I'm gonna win" but "would lose every time."

Dave Made His Broadway Debut in Harry Potter

The Fallout star's early career involved the stage with him having played Rodolpho in the Tony Award-winning revival of A View From the Bridge, as well as Not Afraid, Lover I'll Bring You Back to Life, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

Then, in 2018, Dave made his Broadway debut as part of the ensemble cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Set 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child spotlights Harry's son, Albus, his struggles at Hogwarts being Harry Potter's son, and some time travel.

Dave Co-Founded a Theater Festival

In 2021, Dave Register co-founded the Portland Theater Festival in his home state of Maine.

The mission was to safely bring back live entertainment amidst the pandemic, focusing on small casts and outdoor venues. The festival has run for three consecutive seasons.

In discussing Sanctuary City, one of the festival's plays with the Press Herald, Register explained his interest in "providing a little more nuance" to the timely immigration conversation "in Portland:"

“I wanted to do a play that in its own way contributes and plays a small part in providing a little more nuance to the conversation around immigration in Portland. I wanted the immigrant experience to be represented on stage.”

Before Fallout, Dave Starred in The Price & Witch Files

Before playing Chet and Vault 33's gatekeeper in Fallout, Register starred in The Witch Files, where he also served as co-producer, as well as The Price and Heightened.

As for television, the actor has appeared in Graves, Madam Secretary, and FBI.

How To Follow Dave Register Online

For more updates about Dave Register, fans can follow him on Instagram at @dave_register.

Fallout is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out other Fallout stories below:

Full Cast of Fallout Episode 1 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Who Is Cameron Cowperthwaite? 5 Things to Know About Fallout Actor

Fallout 5: Release, News, and Everything We Know